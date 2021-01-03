Steven M. Sipple: Praise of Campbell doesn't have to be knock on Frost; and JoJo's back

Things I know, and things I think I know:
If there weren't enough challenges to being a Nebraska football fan these days, an interesting development has occurred to our immediate east.
Iowa State is a better program than Nebraska right now. It's just a cold fact. And while the historical significance of that fact might be lost on younger Husker fans, the older set fully grasps it. The "veteran" fans know NU used to routinely kick around ISU. From 1978 to 2001, the Huskers were 23-1 in the series. In 1996 and 1997, when current Husker head coach Scott Frost was the team's quarterback, NU won by scores of 49-14 and 77-14. Lopsided results were the norm.
But look at Iowa State now. Matt Campbell's crew defeated Oregon 34-17 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl to finish 9-3. The Cyclones entered bowl season ranked 10th in the College Football Playoff rankings and based on returning talent should be a top-10 program entering next season. They also have one of the most respected head coaches in the nation who just led the program to its most successful season in school history.
In short, Iowa State is on a roll. It's rolled right past Nebraska, at least for the time being.
Tip your cap to the ’Clones.
“The thing for us now is we can go back and say, ‘What did it take for Iowa State to be successful? How does that look?'” Campbell told reporters Saturday. “I think we know what that looks like. We know what the leadership takes. We know what the sacrifices take.
“Those things are powerful, because I think we're all creatures that learn by doing. And to be able to do it, to reflect on it, and to understand it, I think those are all powerful things for this program and for the young men that reside in this program to learn and grow from.”
If Nebraska fans look on with a degree of envy, that's OK. It's only natural. But the act of NU fans tipping their caps to Iowa State doesn't necessarily have to be interpreted as a knock on the 46-year-old Frost, who's 12-20 (9-17 Big Ten) in three seasons as the Huskers' head coach.
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Campbell is 35-28 (26-19 Big 12) in five seasons at Iowa State.
Let's see where Frost has Nebraska in his fifth year. Husker athletic director Bill Moos has said all along that Year 5 is when Frost's program will be established and therefore can be assessed fairly. If Frost in Year 5 has NU beating a Power Five program in a New Year's Six Bowl, well, Husker fans would be thrilled. He's put together three straight strong recruiting classes. Let's see what happens.
Campbell inherited a program that had won only two Big 12 games in 2014 and 2015 combined under Paul Rhoads. Campbell was 3-9 in his first season, then 8-5, 8-5 and 7-6 before this year's breakthrough during a pandemic. By the way, excelling during a pandemic — this was just ISU's second nine-win season in the modern era — tells you plenty about his program's level of discipline.
He obviously has some talented weapons, too. But there's no way you can convince me it's easier to recruit to Ames, Iowa, than it is to Lincoln. I've been to Ames more times than I can count dating to Big Eight days. Thing is, it isn't as if Campbell is racking up highly ranked recruiting classes. The average class rank from 2016 to 2020 per Rivals.com was 48.4. NU's average was 19.4, but attrition hit hard in part because of a change in coaching staffs.
Campbell and his staff obviously are developing players at a high rate, and coaching them up on gamedays. Iowa State runs the ball well with standout Breece Hall (1,572 rushing yards this season), and stops it well (eighth nationally defending the run).
Frost can do the same type of work at Nebraska, but it might take longer, in part because the Big Ten is a tougher conference than the Big 12. This is where I should probably mention Iowa has beaten NU six straight times. Tip your cap to the Hawkeyes, too.
Think about it, Nebraska fans. If the programs to your immediate east can rise, so can the Huskers. No excuses.
In the meantime, a little humility isn't all bad.
* Frost clearly is doing some things right in his program when a player the caliber of outside linebacker JoJo Domann decides to return for a sixth season. Domann led Nebraska in tackles this season (58) and was excellent both in playing the run and in coverage.
Then there's this: He's played in each of the Huskers' 20 games the past two seasons.
Availability is a wonderful ability in this world.
* In conversations with multiple college football coaches in the past couple of weeks, it's become clear agents are still awfully powerful in this world. They've long played a big part in head coaching hires. A trend now is a lot more assistant coach hires are heavily influenced by agent involvement.
Assistant coach salaries have escalated, so it makes sense.
Bottom line, more assistants can afford to give up 4% of their salary for an agent fee. If they don't give up the %4, they might just get shut out of certain jobs.
* It would be unwise, and perhaps even unfair, for Nebraska men's basketball fans to expect too much, too soon from 6-foot-8, 232-pound Derrick Walker, whose suspension will end in time for Tuesday night's game at Purdue. He last appeared in a game in 2019 and averaged only 1.4 points in two seasons at Tennessee.
"It's going to take him some time, sitting as long as he has, to get his timing right and to get his conditioning right," Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said. "But he will help us, there's no question, because of his ability to finish and give us a threat in the paint."
Nebraska (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) will struggle in the conference — the rest of this season and going forward — unless it significantly strengthens its inside game on both ends of the floor. Of course, perimeter shooting also must improve markedly.