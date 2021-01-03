Steven M. Sipple: Praise of Campbell doesn't have to be knock on Frost; and JoJo's back

Then there's this: He's played in each of the Huskers' 20 games the past two seasons.

Availability is a wonderful ability in this world.

* In conversations with multiple college football coaches in the past couple of weeks, it's become clear agents are still awfully powerful in this world. They've long played a big part in head coaching hires. A trend now is a lot more assistant coach hires are heavily influenced by agent involvement.

Assistant coach salaries have escalated, so it makes sense.

Bottom line, more assistants can afford to give up 4% of their salary for an agent fee. If they don't give up the %4, they might just get shut out of certain jobs.

* It would be unwise, and perhaps even unfair, for Nebraska men's basketball fans to expect too much, too soon from 6-foot-8, 232-pound Derrick Walker, whose suspension will end in time for Tuesday night's game at Purdue. He last appeared in a game in 2019 and averaged only 1.4 points in two seasons at Tennessee.

"It's going to take him some time, sitting as long as he has, to get his timing right and to get his conditioning right," Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said. "But he will help us, there's no question, because of his ability to finish and give us a threat in the paint."