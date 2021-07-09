Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions

We know one way to help spice up the rest of the summer.

It's mailbag time.

You came through once again with superb questions, so let's get this rolling.

Why do you constantly try to equate Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg? Take out the COVID year — Frost had two full years to show progress. He regressed. Hoiberg had one year. Not to mention, Frost came in shooting his mouth off about the Big Ten adjusting to them. Hoiberg did nothing of the sort. He just went to work. End of the day, it’s not the same and yet you get worked up when Hoiberg is rightly treated with more grace than Frost. — Jeff W.

You clearly listen closely to "Early Break" on 93.7 FM. Thank you.

You might consider that my way of thinking has been impacted on some level by covering a Nebraska football program that twice fired head coaches following nine-win seasons. Perhaps I've become a bit callous over the years. But consider that Frank Solich was 58-19 (.753) in six seasons before getting the axe. Bo Pelini was 67-27 (.713) in seven seasons before being jettisoned.

So, tell me more about grace.