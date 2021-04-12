Steven M. Sipple: Playing with 'a different edge,' Toure makes strong impression in spring drills

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for what he’s experienced so far with Martinez, Toure said, “It’s been really smooth, honestly better than I expected. I would think that not until the end of spring ball would you actually get on the same page. But I feel since I’ve gotten here we’ve had some seven-on-sevens and got some extra work before spring ball. So as soon as spring ball started, we already were on the same page. It kind of clicked.”

He likes playing in the slot, a position he played as a freshman at Montana before a coaching change led to his move to the perimeter.

He likes the matchups he gets in the slot against linebackers and safeties.

He’s now part of a group that isn’t loaded with experience, but there’s ample potential. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has said repeatedly he thinks he has the most talent at the receiver position since he arrived at NU in late 2017, when there were only four scholarship receivers left over from the Mike Riley era.

Fast forward to this spring. If Nebraska misses Wan’Dale Robinson (51 receptions in 2020) in its receiver corps, it masks it well. During Friday’s scrimmage, Frost said, the receivers corps enjoyed its best day as a group since he’s been here.

Robinson now plays for Kentucky.