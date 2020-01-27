Steven M. Sipple: Pelini remains polarizing figure in Nebraska, but narrative has softened

In pondering Bo Pelini's new job as defensive coordinator at LSU, a slice of Nebraska football history springs to mind.
Please flash back to Nov. 25, 2007, the day Pelini interviewed to become the Huskers' head coach. The interview took place early on a Sunday afternoon in a small building at the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, airport.
"It was raining awfully hard, as I recall," Tom Osborne told the Journal Star months later.
Osborne, then Nebraska's interim athletic director, fired Husker head coach Bill Callahan on Nov. 24 and was just beginning to interview candidates for the vacancy. Pelini, in his first go-round as LSU's defensive coordinator at the time, was first up. Before that rainy Sunday, Osborne and Pelini never had formally met. After their interview, Osborne said, he strongly suspected he would hire Pelini.
"I think Bo struck me as being authentic," Osborne said. "So often when people do a job interview, you have a sense that you're not necessarily talking to the real person. They're trying to put their best foot forward, but maybe you're not seeing the whole person. I think Bo is fairly unpretentious. What you see is pretty much the way Bo is. I like that part of it."
Nebraska fans, over the course of the next seven-plus years, got a strong sense of Pelini's authenticity. A real strong sense, if you know what I mean. Some fans would tell you to this day that he was refreshingly blunt. Others say he overdid it in that regard — especially behind closed doors when being taped, you know, surreptitiously by a rat.
Some fans say they liked his fiery style. Others say his sideline tantrums were over-the-top embarrassments.
Some Nebraska fans point to his 67-27 record (.713) as proof-positive of his effectiveness as a head coach. Others emphasize the extreme nature of some of the losses during his tenure, including a 59-24 setback against Wisconsin in 2014 in which Melvin Gordon gashed Pelini's defense to the tune of 408 rushing yards on 16.3 per carry.
At that point, then-Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst apparently had seen enough — although, let's face it, he had been angling for two years to fire Bo. Nowadays, as you mull Pelini's record as Husker head coach — 39-17 in conference play with three league-title game appearances — his firing feels slightly odd in the context of what's happened since then. After all, Mike Riley and Scott Frost have combined to go 28-34, including 18-26 in conference play.
Why dredge it all up? Because in the wake of the news that Pelini is headed back to the Bayou as LSU's new defensive coordinator — he was LSU's DC from 2005-2007 — a lot of the old Pelini discussions sparked up again. It's not surprising. Pelini is indeed polarizing. He elicits strong opinions from supporters and detractors, with few folks riding the fence. But I think detractors at this point would acknowledge that some of the pointed criticism of Pelini's time in Lincoln has softened over time, especially considering the ugly manner in which the program crumbled in 2017.
Or maybe detractors hold firm to their opinion of Pelini. Whatever the case, know this: Of all the key figures in the Nebraska football program during the past 20 years, nobody elicits more heated discussion than Pelini.
Eichorst and Riley aren't polarizing because the vast majority of folks agree their union was a complete disaster.
I regard Bill Callahan as an excellent football mind. But few Nebraska fans would characterize him a good fit as Husker head coach (he was 27-22). In other words, he's not polarizing at all. Nor is Steve Pederson, the man who hired Callahan and handed him a contract extension in 2007. No elaboration needed. Same goes for former Nebraska chancellor Harvey Perlman. Would anybody in their right mind argue Perlman was good for Husker football?
Osborne is too beloved to be considered polarizing. Frank Solich also falls under the beloved category in the eyes of many Husker fans. Should Frank have been fired in 2003? Now that still can be a polarizing topic among fans, but not as heated as Pelini discussions.
Pelini was beloved by players and assistants because he was extremely loyal. I would pay to see Pelini's reaction to an A.D. who asked him to fire an assistant over the phone. Talk about sparks flying.
Of course, he won't have to worry about such an occurrence at LSU, where he'll work for Ed Orgeron for $2.3 million annually. Maybe we shouldn't be surprised Pelini took the job. He told me more than once over the years that he felt he fit well in Baton Rouge, which has a sizable Catholic community. His personality also fits well with the tough, blue-collar nature of LSU's program.
In at least one regard, Pelini is a big departure personality wise from former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, notes Scott Rabalais, columnist for The Advocate in Baton Rouge.
"In all the practices I attended in Aranda’s four seasons at LSU, I can’t recall his voice ever being more audible than a conversational level," Rabalais writes. "Pelini will be heard. That’s a promise."
Hard to disagree with that.