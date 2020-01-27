Steven M. Sipple: Pelini remains polarizing figure in Nebraska, but narrative has softened

Or maybe detractors hold firm to their opinion of Pelini. Whatever the case, know this: Of all the key figures in the Nebraska football program during the past 20 years, nobody elicits more heated discussion than Pelini.

Eichorst and Riley aren't polarizing because the vast majority of folks agree their union was a complete disaster.

I regard Bill Callahan as an excellent football mind. But few Nebraska fans would characterize him a good fit as Husker head coach (he was 27-22). In other words, he's not polarizing at all. Nor is Steve Pederson, the man who hired Callahan and handed him a contract extension in 2007. No elaboration needed. Same goes for former Nebraska chancellor Harvey Perlman. Would anybody in their right mind argue Perlman was good for Husker football?

Osborne is too beloved to be considered polarizing. Frank Solich also falls under the beloved category in the eyes of many Husker fans. Should Frank have been fired in 2003? Now that still can be a polarizing topic among fans, but not as heated as Pelini discussions.

Pelini was beloved by players and assistants because he was extremely loyal. I would pay to see Pelini's reaction to an A.D. who asked him to fire an assistant over the phone. Talk about sparks flying.