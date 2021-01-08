Steven M. Sipple: Part of Lavonte's secret? 'He can contort his body like a mouse,' Ekeler says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He can contort his body like a mouse, find his way through traffic and make the tackle."

This helps explain why David on Friday was named a second-team All-Pro. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013 and a Pro Bowler in 2015. He's obviously still playing at an elite level. To wit: He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

He's the type of player that coaches study, literally.

For instance, Ekeler marvels at David's ability to set up blocks.

"After coaching him, I definitely studied him, especially that part," Ekeler said. "I didn't teach him that. Setting up blocks is all about relationships. Where's the ball? Where's the block? How much space does the defender have? And you have to make a full-speed decision on how you're going to defeat the block and go make a play. There are obviously different techniques to take on a block.

"Well, Lavonte, with just his natural instincts, had such an unbelievable ability to make those decisions. I probably have 100 clips on my teach tape of Lavonte David setting up blocks. A lot of what I teach to this day is because of Lavonte."