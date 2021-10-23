Steven M. Sipple: Out of respect for Fred, it's time to attach real expectations to Husker hoops

Fred Hoiberg's basketball coaching acumen commands serious respect.

Look at his sterling record at Iowa State. Listen to him talk hoops. The man works his craft at a high level.

Out of respect for Hoiberg, it's time to attach serious expectations to his Nebraska program.

Oh, you'll often hear media and fans say things along the lines of, "Nebraska is a work in progress." Yeah, patience. I get it. When it comes to Husker hoops, it's almost always about patience. Believe me, I know. I've been following it since Joe Cipriano's tenure in the 1970s.

Sometimes this whole patience thing seems a bit ridiculous. I mean, one NCAA Tournament win would be nice. Just one. It's never happened at Nebraska. Ever. It's one of the oddities of sports. And let's be real, Hoiberg is a bit of a magician in the sense that he's 5-34 (.128) in the Big Ten in his two seasons at NU, and hardly anyone complains.

Yeah, he's a great guy and all that, and there are often big-time recruits visiting Lincoln. Even so, the pass he gets is sort of bizarre.