Steven M. Sipple: OU, Texas create upheaval; Alberts on sellout streak; and Frost's 'readers'

Things I know, and things I think I know:

When the world as you know it changes significantly at an uncomfortable rate, you might find yourself doing uncharacteristic things.

The college football world is in the midst of upheaval. It'll be remarkable to watch unfold. Which explains why I was hanging on Michael Wilbon's every word Friday as he assessed the situation (read: the damages) during "Pardon The Interruption" on ESPN. I hardly ever watch the show, but I found myself nodding in approval as Wilbon laid bare his feelings about Oklahoma and Texas seeking to flee the Big 12 for the SEC.

There already has been speculation about the remaining eight members of the Big 12 joining forces with the Pac-12 to form a 20-team conference. I'll believe it when I see it, but it's best to keep an open mind in these times.

It could be an interesting week in college athletics, which soon may exist in a form we hardly recognize.

"I hate it. I hate it," said the 62-year-old Wilbon, a Northwestern graduate. "I grew up in a different world."

He grew up in a better world, a much better world when it comes to collegiate athletics in general and college football in particular.