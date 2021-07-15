Steven M. Sipple: Osborne sees signal of stability in AD hire, but Frost situation weighs heavily

I’ll always remember one of the first calls I received from Bo Pelini. It was in the spring of 2003 after he arrived as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. He wondered why there were some 150 guys at practice. He didn’t understand the walk-on part of the program at all.

At any rate, Osborne in mid-October of 2007 told Callahan, “Just don’t have another losing season. We’d gone 42 years without a losing season and then we had one (in 2004) and were on our way to another in 2007.”

“There was a total defensive collapse,” Osborne recalled, noting Kansas’ 76-point uprising against Kevin Cosgrove’s unit.

“Offensively, we did pretty well,” Osborne said.

Long story short, Osborne fired Callahan and hired Pelini as head coach. During the last half of the 2007 season, Osborne met with Callahan at least once a week. Callahan and his staff knew where they stood, Osborne said. That’s something coaches appreciate. They want frank talk. My guess is, Alberts will be frank with Frost and his coaches.

Osborne said Alberts will assess overall talent in the program.