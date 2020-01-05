Steven M. Sipple: Osborne praises Frost's even keel; saluting an Iowa legend; and Stern talk

By the way, I called Osborne in part to get his thoughts on the death of former Iowa head coach Hayden Fry, who died Dec. 17 at the age of 90. But because I hadn't spoken with Tom in a few months, I wanted to ask him about Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, who's 9-15 in his two seasons in charge at NU, including 6-12 in the Big Ten.

Osborne -- one of Frost's foremost mentors -- of course emphasized the need for patience as Frost builds the program the way he sees fit. Osborne also praised his former quarterback's even-keeled temperament in the face of adversity. Maintaining an even keel under the circumstances is easier said than done.

"I mean, this is what you do, it's your livelihood," Osborne said. "It's not like you're running General Motors, where people might see some of your results, but you don't have everyone sitting in the stands evaluating you every week. Social media certainly hasn't made it any easier. But Scott's intelligent, and he's balanced."

Losing takes a toll. So do the job's long hours. I saw the impact on Frost when we met for an interview Nov. 8.

"Plus, when you have two little kids," Osborne said, "it doesn't allow for a lot of sleep."