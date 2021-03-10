Steven M. Sipple: Osborne doesn't expect a 'thank you,' but former players make it a point

"Right when his career was done (in 1997), there were just so many awards banquets," he said. "You kind of get to where you're just used to going to those type of things all the time. But now his time has passed and we've all kind of seen what reality can look like.

"I've been involved in several businesses, but I've been in the Husker business the whole time. The mindset coming out of my dad's stint was, 'Well, we're Nebraska. We're just going to keep rolling.' I was like, 'You have no clue what went into this. You … really … have … no … idea.'"

It seems almost fictional, that five-year run from 1993-97 when the Huskers were an astounding 60-3 with five straight 11-win seasons.

"As soon as I saw what happened to us in 2001 at Colorado (a 62-36 defeat), I started diversifying," Mike Osborne said. "I started getting in other businesses because … something was wrong."

There's one part of the conversation that is particularly maddening to Mike.