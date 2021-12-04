Steven M. Sipple: Orgeron says NU gets prize in Joseph: 'Mickey Joseph can handle anything'

Joseph became available, and Frost acted on it. Good move.

"You're talking about a coach who would go get kids out of their apartment and get them to class," says Orgeron, 60, who plans to take some time away from coaching and enjoy, well, being Ed Orgeron.

"Hey, check this out. You know Justin Jefferson?," says Orgeron, referring to the wide receiver from Destrehan, Louisiana, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. "Mickey closed the recruitment of Justin Jefferson. C'mon, now!"

Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns for LSU in 2019.

"Get this: We're playing for the championship in 2019, and we're leaving for the game on Friday. Tuesday through Thursday, Mickey's guys were crammed in his office on the computer doing their schoolwork so they can pass tests on Friday so they can get on the bus to go play for the championship," says Orgeron, his booming voice rising.

"Whatever it takes to get the job done, Mickey's going to do it. And you know what? He did it the right way. Everything's above board."