Steven M. Sipple: One of Thompson's reasons for choosing Huskers tends to stand out

Things I know, and things I think I know:

"Why" is an incredibly important word in the newspaper business.

In that regard, it seems sensible to share why former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson chose Nebraska as his transfer spot.

Husker fans might even extract a level of optimism from his answer.

"First and foremost, I was just looking for an opportunity at the quarterback spot," he says. "I was looking for a great offense and a good offensive line."

Good offensive line? That part, in particular, might surprise Nebraska fans who watched the unit struggle last season, particularly in pass protection. But Thompson's assessment of the line wasn't necessarily surprising in the context of what his father, Charles Thompson, told me in January in discussing why his son ultimately chose Nebraska over Auburn and Oklahoma, among others.

Charles Thompson looked closely at Nebraska’s defense and offensive line.

“I wouldn’t say the defense was great, but it was pretty darned good,” Charles said from Oklahoma. “Then I started studying the offensive line and quite frankly, coming from Texas … Well, to me, Nebraska’s offensive line looked a lot better than a lot of people up there gave it credit for."

The younger Thompson made it clear to reporters last week that he did ample research before making his decision. He watched a lot of game film and "tried to see what teams around the country had potential and where the good receivers are at, and honestly, I think we have enough talent and plenty of pieces in place here to win ballgames and compete at a high level.

"That's ultimately why I decided to come here."

Keep in mind, Nebraska fifth-year head coach Scott Frost recruited Thompson when Frost was at Central Florida. In fact, Thompson said, he's studied Oregon's offense from Frost's tenure with the Ducks. Thompson also studied Pitt's offense from Mark Whipple's days there.

"Then, I turned on Nebraska from 2020 and 2021 and saw we had plenty of receivers here to be successful," he said, noting his comfort level with NU was enhanced by his dad's long-standing relationship with Husker receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

As for Whipple's offense, Thompson likes the "NFL-based passing concepts," among other elements.

"This offense is aggressive," the 23-year-old junior said. "It's definitely a pass attack. I think it's very diverse. I think we do a good job of stretching the field vertically and horizontally. It's a fast tempo, and there are a lot of options. I really like it. It's been fun so far, and it's been easy to grasp."

The "easy to grasp" part seems relevant in the context of Nebraska's "need-to-win-now" situation in 2022.

"We've made tremendous strides from January until now," Thompson said. "It's only been two months, and I think we've done a great job. We're building continuity. We're starting to understand the offense a little bit better. We're playing a little bit faster. We're getting the details down better as far as our blocking schemes and route running. For me, I'm just trying to focus on chemistry and timing with the receivers."

Many of us are simply trying to get a grasp of how Nebraska's intriguing spring season is progressing. If I were a Husker fan, I would proceed with healthy skepticism.

But the quarterback position seems stable thus far with Thompson and third-year sophomore Logan Smothers leading the way. Chubba Purdy, the transfer from Florida State, likely will be more of a factor starting March 22 when Husker players return from spring break, as he's been limited by injury up to this point.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has called this "one of the most important springs we've ever had in Nebraska football."

It certainly feels that way.

* As Thompson rolled through the two-deep of Nebraska receivers, he referred to Brody Belt as "a young Wes Welker."

Well, then.

Seeing time as both a wide receiver and running back last season, Belt caught six passes for 68 yards while rushing 10 times for 48 yards.

His stock may be on the rise as a slot receiver.

* Speaking of stock on the rise, I'm told a couple of big backs, junior-college transfer Anthony Grant (5-11, 210) and sophomore Jaquez Yant (6-2, 245), have been especially impressive during the early stages of spring ball. It wouldn't surprise me if they ultimately emerge atop the fray at the position. But I'm never going to count out sophomore Rahmir Johnson (5-10, 185) in the discussion. The New Jersey native runs hard between the tackles, and his hands are excellent.

He'll have a place in this offense.

* Nebraska sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson is getting a ton of repetitions this spring because the interior line lacks depth. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says the staff tracks Robinson's workload closely.

They better track it very closely. That's one big man the team absolutely can't afford to lose.

* We've learned Joseph doesn't mince words about hardly anything. Here's yet another example: In discussing whether certain players should leave high school early to be on hand for spring ball, Joseph noted not everyone is ready for that.

"Decoldest Crawford, he's not here right now," the coach said of the talented freshman wideout from Shreveport, Louisiana. "He needed to go back and be with his mom for one semester and be in high school. I didn't think he would be ready to come up here and do what I ask him to do."

Was that a difficult coach-player conversation?

"Easy conversation when you're telling him the truth," Joseph said flatly.

Thumbs up to that.

