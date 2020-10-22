Steven M. Sipple: One night in Ames, Jim Walden saw Devaney's popularity in full effect

"He had an unbelievable awareness of how to deal with players," Walden said. "He related well to people. He was a quick-witted man who could walk up to a player and talk about anything."

Walden, who coached outside linebackers in the 1971 and ’72 seasons, noted one of Devaney's strategies for encouraging his players. During a practice, Devaney might walk over to Walden and ask him where one of his players lived growing up, especially if that player was having a good practice.

"It wasn't like he memorized every kid's hometown," Walden said. "So, I'd tell him Willie Harper's busting his tail and doing a great job, and Bob would say, 'Now, where's he from?' The next minute you'd see Bob walk over to Willie, put his arm around him and tell him, 'Great job. I'm sure all the people in Toledo are really proud of you, so keep up the good work.'"

Ah, but Devaney had other ways to get players' attention.

"He also knew when to jump on you, man," Walden said. "He was intense. He would much rather not be screaming. He loved to tell a joke. He loved to keep things light. But, boy, when he decided things weren't going right, I'd never seen anybody who could chew you out as well as he could."