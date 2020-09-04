Steven M. Sipple: On a quiet weekend comes a nagging question: Did Big Ten do all it could?

The Pac-12 had hoped to begin playing around Jan. 1. Now, my educated guess is Thursday's development will push the start date to late November. That could mean the Pac-12 and Big Ten seasons run concurrently and end in the Rose Bowl.

OK, wonderful. But there's a problem. The rapid-result tests that'll be used by the Pac-12 reportedly have been available for weeks. In fact, both SMU and Texas State will use the exact same sort of testing before their game Saturday, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

An old friend from Nebraska's days in the Big 12 turned up the intrigue a notch. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel, speaking on his daily show on Sirius XM, said Friday that Quidel Corp. — the manufacturer working with the Pac-12 — had been trying to get the conference on board for a month.

"This is what SMU has been doing for a month," Neuheisel said.

OK, so maybe the Pac-12 is late to get on board. But it's clearly ahead of the Big Ten. That alone is embarrassing for the Big Ten.

"I am telling you that I have it on really good authority that this (form of testing) has been available, and for whatever reason has not become widespread in any of these conferences who are choosing not to go forward," Neuheisel said.