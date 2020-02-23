Steven M. Sipple: Offseason kind to Martinez; Fred's chances with Sallis; and bloodlust in ring

If my read is correct -- that public sentiment has been kind to Martinez since the 2019 season ended -- a couple of reasons come to mind. First off, he handled an awkward situation in the regular-season finale against Iowa with his usual class. For the first time, NU head coach Scott Frost had packages of plays for both Vedral and McCaffrey even with Martinez at full strength, or close to it. I'm still scratching my head over Frost's decision to go that route. But Martinez showed his typical tact in media interviews.

What's more, it's become increasingly apparent that Martinez played hurt last season. It's difficult to pinpoint the nature of his ailments (yes, plural) because Frost usually plays it close to the vest on injuries. But the head coach did reveal in mid-December that Martinez underwent an undisclosed surgery, but will be ready for the start of spring practice on March 9.

Let's see what a healthy Martinez looks like. Perhaps he'll look like the quarterback who in 2018 created a stir with his strong play as a true freshman. Perhaps Big Ten defenses adjusted to his game in 2019 and took away certain strengths. Now, the ball's back in Martinez's court. Time to readjust.