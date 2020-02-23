Steven M. Sipple: Offseason kind to Martinez; Fred's chances with Sallis; and bloodlust in ring

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Please understand I have no intention of trying to stir up a quarterback controversy at Nebraska.
At my age, I prefer smooth offseasons.
I think what I'm about to do is actually the opposite of stirring up controversy. Judge for yourself.
"I'll tell you what's going to happen this season: Adrian Martinez is going to be (the starting quarterback)," former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski, an avowed Husker football loyalist, said last week during his weekly appearance on "Early Break," 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays on 93.7 FM, co-hosted by Jake Sorensen and yours truly.
"There's no quarterback controversy," Kaczenski added. "You can throw darts at me and all of that, but the guy's a great player."
Kaczenski's strong stance regarding Martinez was striking. It would be fair to say I'm writing about it now because I tend to agree with Kaz's stance. Plus, it's been my read that the offseason has been kind to Martinez in terms of Nebraska fan sentiment. Along those lines, Sorensen tossed out a straw poll last week regarding the Husker quarterback situation. The question: Which QB do you want to start for NU in Game 1 in 2020?
Martinez received 64.7% of 5,138 votes, while Luke McCaffrey, the shiny new object in the room, garnered 33.2%. The remaining 2.1% went to Noah Vedral/Logan Smothers.
If my read is correct -- that public sentiment has been kind to Martinez since the 2019 season ended -- a couple of reasons come to mind. First off, he handled an awkward situation in the regular-season finale against Iowa with his usual class. For the first time, NU head coach Scott Frost had packages of plays for both Vedral and McCaffrey even with Martinez at full strength, or close to it. I'm still scratching my head over Frost's decision to go that route. But Martinez showed his typical tact in media interviews.
What's more, it's become increasingly apparent that Martinez played hurt last season. It's difficult to pinpoint the nature of his ailments (yes, plural) because Frost usually plays it close to the vest on injuries. But the head coach did reveal in mid-December that Martinez underwent an undisclosed surgery, but will be ready for the start of spring practice on March 9.
Let's see what a healthy Martinez looks like. Perhaps he'll look like the quarterback who in 2018 created a stir with his strong play as a true freshman. Perhaps Big Ten defenses adjusted to his game in 2019 and took away certain strengths. Now, the ball's back in Martinez's court. Time to readjust.
"I guarantee you he's been reflecting and saying, 'OK, I'm going through a self-scout. This is what I can do better. This is what I can change,'" said Kaczenski, who coached for five seasons at Iowa before landing at Nebraska (2012-2014). "Sometimes you've got to be humbled. You take a couple shots on the chin and say, 'OK, I took their best. Here I am. I'm going to learn from this and I'm going to be better for it.'
"I think that's what you're going to see from Adrian and this offense. You can't put a price tag on experience."
* Someone remind me to ask Frost at the start of spring ball what he can do to help reverse the tide in close games. In the past two seasons, Nebraska has lost nine games by seven points or fewer. That's not entirely a talent issue.
What can coaches do to sharpen their late-game acumen? Winning close games could be a critical factor in helping Nebraska get back to being a regular bowl participant. Or are you anticipating a lot of Husker blowout wins on those upcoming schedules?
Didn't think so.
* It was intriguing to watch Millard North five-star prospect Hunter Sallis in Tuesday night's win against Lincoln North Star. The 6-foot-4 junior scored a quiet 27 points. He does that a lot -- quietly puts up big numbers. He plays within the context of the offense. He hardly ever forced anything. He doesn't have to force anything because he has so much talent around him. But I have a hunch he'd play that way no matter what, based on his personality.
Kansas has offered him a scholarship, as have Oregon, Iowa, Ohio State, Nebraska and several other programs. I wouldn't count out Nebraska in this race. Sure, Kansas will be tough to beat. Gonzaga may become a major factor. But I'm guessing Fred Hoiberg's quiet confidence and hoops wisdom would be a good match for Sallis, as would Hoiberg's NBA background.
Did I mention Sallis' smoothness? Wow, he makes it look easy.
* Not much is coming easily for Nebraska's baseball team so far this season. We figured pitching depth could be an issue for Will Bolt's first Husker squad. So far, it's often been a struggle. Lincoln Southeast grad Jeff Christy's a young pitching coach with a tough job. Welcome to the big time, amigo.
* File Colorado's hiring of Karl Dorrell as its 27th head football coach under the category of underwhelming. Or as Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla writes, "On the scale of hot hires, Dorrell would rank somewhere between ho and hum."
* Kiszla refers to Mel Tucker as "Midnight Mel" because he bolted out of Boulder in the middle of the night, bound for Michigan State. Tucker reportedly will have at least two former Nebraska assistants on his Sparty staff, Ross Els and Ted Gilmore.
Els, a Lincoln Northeast graduate, spent the past three seasons at Colorado, where he coached inside linebackers and special teams. Gilmore spent the past five seasons at Wisconsin coaching wide receivers.
* I've been ringside for a few heavyweight fights over the years. Ernie Shavers' power was wicked. Same goes for Dickie Ryan of Omaha. Many mortals wouldn't survive a Ryan shot to the kidneys.
I doubt either man punches as hard as Tyson Fury. My heavens, he did a number on Deontay Wilder. He also licked the blood off Wilder's neck Saturday night, which leaves me at a loss for words. Which is timely because this column has reached its end.