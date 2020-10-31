Steven M. Sipple: NU's marriage with Big Ten isn't perfect, and perhaps that's a good thing

"Our mindset is geared toward exploring every way we can to see that our student-athletes get a great experience," Moos said. "If we're thinking outside the box, so be it. We know we have to have approval (from the conference), but our student-athletes are appreciative that we're working every way we can and every angle we can to do what we feel is in their best interests."

He emphasized players' safety.

"This is about getting them out on the field so they can fulfill their dreams in a unique year," he said.

It was suggested by a national writer that perhaps Nebraska sought to schedule a game against Tennessee-Chattanooga "to purposely create headlines and signal how football is more important to Nebraska than the other schools." Seriously? That's an incredible leap and only shows a troubling amount of suspicion and cynicism. No wonder media gets vilified.

Nebraska sought to play a game. The horror!

To be sure, Nebraska took the initiative to make it happen. Doing so required a high level of organizational ability and teamwork, including having a list of schools that NU brass knew would be willing and ready to play.