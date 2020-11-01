Steven M. Sipple: NU's 'easy game' is bear; B1G's suspect leadership; and Moos rates hot dogs

They're just a rugged outfit.

Keep in mind, Northwestern was 3-9 last year (1-8, Big Ten). But the Wildcats, who hammered Maryland 43-3 in their season opener, look determined to prove 2019 was an aberration. Fitzgerald, 101-79 in 14-plus years at the school, pumped his fist and exhorted his players even when they were down 17-0. The energy on their sideline was excellent. It was an inspiring scene.

Northwestern's strengths — for instance, perimeter blocking and the team's overall physicality — often don't show up in a box score. You have to watch the Wildcats closely to appreciate them. They were impressive in their own understated way Saturday.

Which brings us to this week. When the Big Ten released its 2020 schedule in September, plenty of Nebraska fans gasped at the sight of the first four games. Northwestern was supposed to be something of a break in the gauntlet. Based on what I saw from the Wildcats in Iowa City, it will be all the Huskers can do to come away with a win.

Moos, though, thinks Nebraska might have gained an advantage by not playing Saturday.