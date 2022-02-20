Steven M. Sipple: NU women's hoops matter latest issue for Alberts in challenging first year

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Trev Alberts didn't know exactly what he was getting into in July when he took over as Nebraska's athletic director.

He fully admits it.

He really couldn't have known.

In a recent interview with the Journal Star, he discussed the inherent challenges that athletic directors around the country now face, particularly in regard to name, image and likeness regulations (or lack thereof) and the transfer portal. Alberts spoke of the importance of putting aside his personal beliefs and making sure he acutely understands the realities of the collegiate landscape. Only then can he be fully equipped to help create sound strategies for Nebraska to navigate those emerging realities, he said.

Did he understand the level at which he would have to manage these areas — and somehow prepare his department for the future — on almost a weekly basis?

"No," he said flatly.

Alberts said he enjoys the challenges. He also emphasizes that he works with "a great team of people.""

But, man, he's had a demanding first seven months on the job. Never mind the onset of NIL in July and de facto free agency in college sports — and all that those elements entail — Alberts has presided during a period when Nebraska has managed only a combined two Big Ten victories in football and men's basketball. The Huskers' conference record in those two sports (2-22) during the early stages of Alberts' tenure is remarkable.

Alberts adeptly handled Frost's situation. The coach was retained albeit with a restructured contract. Alberts then gave Frost plenty of leeway in retooling his staff. All in all, the situation produced a measure of promise for 2022, although many Nebraska fans have grown wary of too much offseason optimism.

Meanwhile, Alberts deals with the unmitigated disaster that is Nebraska men's basketball. Considering the remainder of the regular-season schedule, it looms as a distinct possibility that Nebraska will finish the regular-season with one conference triumph. That's right, 1-19 is very possible.

You've probably already heard that it would cost Nebraska a cool $18.5 million to buy out third-year head coach Fred Hoiberg's contract. I think it has to be done. But that's easy for me to say. It's not my money.

Alberts surely has a plan by now, but nothing about the situation is pleasant.

Speaking of unpleasant, Alberts was faced this weekend with the sort of situation I haven't seen occur during 30-plus years of covering Nebraska athletics. Saturday morning, the Huskers announced assistant coach Chuck Love had been suspended, citing a "personnel matter." Soon after, Ashley Scoggin, the team's best three-point shooter, disappeared from the team's online roster. A spokesperson confirmed that Scoggin is no longer on the team.

Because it's a personnel matter, on-the-record details are difficult to come by.

Sixth-year Nebraska coach Amy Williams' team is in the midst of an excellent season. Her job is to help her players fully process the situation and quickly refocus. It could be an ongoing challenge. Williams, though, can handle it. She's poised, solid, determined. Sunday's blowout victory certainly will help.

Alberts, of course, can help matters with strong and measured guidance going forward. But it's safe to say it was a difficult weekend in his work world. It's also safe to say it's been an extremely challenging first seven months on the job.

It's difficult to imagine the waters getting much rockier.

* Of course, Alberts can be thankful he doesn't have to manage the sort of situation that transpired Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard lost his cool and likely will face severe consequences.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard drew Howard's ire by calling a timeout as the Badgers led 76-61 with 15 seconds left in the game. In the postgame handshake line, Howard took a hard swing at Badger assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. It looked like an open-hand shot that found its mark, inciting a donnybrook.

Now, it would seem Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has a decision to make regarding Howard's employment future. Should the coach be fired?

Ask yourself this: When is the last time you saw a coach hit another coach in the handshake line?

I've never seen it happen.

So, another first. Wonderful.

Manuel will consider that this isn't Howard's first incident with an opposing coach. During last season's Big Ten Tournament, he was ejected after engaging in a shouting match with Maryland's Mark Turgeon. Howard had to be held back by opposing coaches.

* One major takeaway from my Friday interview with Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Keep an eye on Colton Feist, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound junior defensive lineman. The Huskers need people to step up in the interior line. Chinander gets excited talking about Feist's speed. The Yutan High School graduate battled injuries much of last season but is healthy now. Let's see if he can make a move up the depth chart.

* Another takeaway from Chinander: He says his defense won't necessarily have an obvious upper hand this spring against an offense that is undergoing major changes with four new assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

"I guess systematically we have an advantage, but we have a lot of young and/or developing personnel, so it's not going to look as clean as maybe it did last spring when we had a bunch of guys on defense who could've just went out there and ran it by themselves," Chinander said. "It's going to be good this spring for both sides. They're going to have some new stuff offensively that could surprise us. They have new coaches and good players. I'll be interested to see what they do with those guys."

He's not the only one who's interested. The fun begins Feb. 28.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.