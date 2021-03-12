Steven M. Sipple: NU ultimately keeps its word to play OU, but suffers black eye in process

Nebraska later followed with its own statement, from AD Bill Moos, saying it's also looking forward to playing the game. But Moos acknowledged "our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall. That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy."

To be fair, Nebraska is in the unenviable position of having only one home game, Sept. 11 against Buffalo, before the first weekend of October. That isn't good for anybody. It certainly isn't good for the Huskers' recruiting situation. NU hasn't had recruits on campus in more than year. Home games obviously are a vital part of trying to land prospects, and NU has only one home game before October while rivals will have as many as three.

I also understand the part of Moos' statement about mitigating cost-cutting measures. After all, the pandemic has been a $40-some million hit to the Athletic Department.

So I understand the rationale behind "exploring the possibility of adding an eighth home game." Even so, the thought of dropping Oklahoma from the schedule was a flat-out bad idea. Oklahoma certainly didn't like the idea and basically boxed in Nebraska with Castiglione's statement. The Sooners made the Huskers keep their word.