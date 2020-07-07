Steven M. Sipple: NU still adjusting to 'larger humans'; all-decade futility; and an RB memory

We all know what happened in conference realignment. The Big 12 lost some serious steam. Yes, Oklahoma is a power. But what if the Sooners moved to, say, the SEC? What if they had to push through that grind every season? It makes you wonder if they would experience what the Huskers have experienced in the Big Ten.

* You won't catch me minimizing the significance of BTN's all-decade football teams released last week, particularly as it applies to Nebraska. Another reason for the Huskers' struggles in the Big Ten: They had nobody selected on either the first or second teams. Difference-making players make all-decade teams. Difference-making players produce championships. We're talking about first-round picks and explosive talents. NU clearly hasn't had enough of those type of players in the last 10 years.

If I were to rank the top five Husker players in that span, it would be Lavonte David, Randy Gregory, Ameer Abdullah, Maliek Collins and a tie between Alfonzo Dennard and Spencer Long. David would have the best chance to crack the BTN squad. But he played only one year in the league. Abdullah is intriguing in this conversation, but take a look at the four running backs who made the teams: Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley (first team), and Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon (second).

That's what I mean by difference-makers.