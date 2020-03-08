Steven M. Sipple: NU's unsightly All-Big Ten drought; Mack's cloudy future; and being on-Gard

* Nebraska sophomore point guard Cam Mack this season has been benched three times and suspended twice. It's become an unfortunate storyline in part because he possesses the talent to be the best to ever play the position at NU (think Tyronn Lue, Jack Moore and Brian Carr). But he's required so much disciplinary action that it's gotten ridiculous. I hardly ever advocate kicking a college kid to the curb -- especially an underclassman -- but at some point a player has to help himself, and be accountable to his team.

First-year Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg is trying to lay a solid foundation for his program, and Mack is testing the no-nonsense coach. Fred will likely announce roster moves early next week. Can 6-foot-8 sit-out transfer Dalano Banton play point guard? That's just one key question to think about in the coming week as it relates to Mack.

Another is this: How much has Mack eroded his head coach's trust in him? The head coach and point guard almost have to be on the same page for a team to have meaningful success.

* Regarding the finality of former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington's legal case: I genuinely wonder if there's ever been more column inches devoted to a case that resulted in a misdemeanor plea. The exhaustive — even encyclopedic — coverage of Husker football often trends toward bizarre.

