This is what we wait for every year — football season.
Hip, hip … hooray!
Yeah, this must be an absolute hoot for Nebraska. Husker sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez stood in bare feet in Saturday afternoon's 38-degree chill — in front of the media, wind whipping — and shouldered blame for a 31-27 loss to an ordinary Purdue team that's been ravaged by injuries this season.
The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) were down to their third-string quarterback in the late stages of the fourth quarter.
By the way, I'm not sure why Martinez went with the bare-feet look in uncomfortable cold.
"I missed some throws, and I'll take the blame," he said in reference to the Nebraska offense's mind-boggling inability in this game to take advantage of good field position and good fortune in general.
At one point late in the third quarter, Nebraska had taken nine of its 10 drives into Purdue territory, and still had only 13 points. There's no way Martinez should shoulder all the blame for that. That's a group effort.
Husker head coach Scott Frost — whose team fell to 4-5 and 2-3 — said he and his coaches have to do a better job. He's right. He's totally on-target there. They got outcoached, with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm calling a superb offensive game, particularly in the late stages.
Frost praised his defense for keeping Nebraska in position to win even as his offense kept coming up empty. I get that. He's right about that, too, I suppose. But I'm not going to heap praise on the Blackshirts because they, well, collapsed at the end, allowing Purdue third-string quarterback Aidan O'Connell, a walk-on, to go 6-for-6 passing for 62 yards on the game-winning drive.
The Blackshirts have to be better than that. I'm not even sure I want to call them Blackshirts.
"The defense played great," Frost said. "It gave us a bunch of opportunities in the first half to take control of the game."
Again, he's right, to a point. If Nebraska had taken care of business during the game's first 30 minutes, it perhaps could've led by as much as 24-7. Instead, it was down 14-10.
Forget all that mess, though. Martinez, for all his struggles, put his team in position to win. He tumbled into the end zone with 4:21 remaining to give the Huskers a 27-24 lead. That should've been enough against a Purdue team that entered the day ranked 93rd nationally in total offense and 129th in rushing offense — better than only Akron in the run game.
Bottom line, Nebraska's defense faltered miserably in the late stages. Yeah, this loss was a group effort, but the Blackshirts' collapse stands above all other failures.
O'Connell might as well have been Drew Brees, who was on-hand for the home team's big day. I mean, it's still sort of significant to beat Nebraska, right?
This wasn't all about the Huskers' pass defense faltering. On its final two possessions, both TD drives, the Boilermakers somehow managed to rush 13 times for 69 yards (5.3 ypc). The Brohm squad entered the day ranked 129th nationally in rushing, averaging only 68.6 yards per game, but finished 36 carries for 145 yards (4.0).
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Then there's this: Am I the only one who thought it was wildly predictable that Brohm would outsmart Nebraska in the end? His call for an end-around on third-and-5 from the Nebraska 9 was a beauty. David Bell practically walked into the end zone.
Nebraska defenders told reporters that fatigue was no issue. But I didn't think the Blackshirts had much zip. I was maybe looking for someone to show a bit of emotion.
"I guess I don't know necessarily what emotion has to do with it," NU defensive lineman Ben Stille said. "It comes down to making plays, doing your job. Get your job done. I don't care how much emotion you show."
Nebraska obviously didn't get enough of its tasks completed. And in the postmortem, NU sophomore tight end Austin Allen faced a gaggle of reporters and spoke a lot truth. He said at certain times, the offense clicks. Same goes for the defense at certain times. In this game, the special teams even showed up, blocking a punt and getting a hand on another.
"But we can't put it all together, and I really couldn't tell you how to fix that," he said. "It's going to line up in our favor one of these weeks."
Added Frost, "We had a long talk (in the locker room). We all need to get better — coaches, players. The thing I know how to do as a coach to move it forward is work harder. Keep practicing harder. I told the players I think the last two games were games we easily could've won, and we didn't for a lot of reasons. There's stuff we all could do better.
"The guys are hurting right now."
Said Allen of Frost: "He hurts for us, we hurt for him. We didn't get the job done for him. There's obviously mistakes made on the coaches' end, and there's obviously mistakes made on the players' end.
"We haven't played a full game, and it shows."
It showed on a lot of dour faces. Someday the fun will return.