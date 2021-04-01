Steven M. Sipple: NU O-line has much to prove; special-teams talk intense; and Cook's savvy

The mailbag overflows with questions. Thank you.

So, let's get to it.

With the conversations about how good the Nebraska tight ends and secondary are as position groups during (Wednesday's) media session, it had me thinking. I actually feel pretty good about every single position group on the team with the exception of three — the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. Are there other groups you would add to that list of exceptions? Would you take one of those three off that list? -- Nate M.

My inclination is to remove the wide receivers from your list. I get it, though. Removing it would be a bit of a gamble. More on that in a second.

The offensive line belongs on the list. It was supposed to be a strength last season. Remember its "No excuses" credo? Turns out, it was only so-so. It certainly wasn't a strength.

"Obviously, we didn't meet what we wanted to be last year," Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin said Wednesday. "So the thing we're focusing on is going back to the basics, back to the fundamentals. Talking about the power running game, schematically we're running the same things. We're just doing it a little bit better."