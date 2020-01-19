Steven M. Sipple: NU locks in hard on Iowa targets; Sean Snyder intrigue; and an idea for Moos

One of his foremost mentors, Tom Osborne, called them during a quarter century as Nebraska's head coach. Osborne told me Saturday he spent at least 25 hours per week during the season studying the opposing defense.

"But it was something I liked to do," he said. "I've seen coaches who were pretty good offensive or defensive coaches. But they began to turn things over more and more to assistants -- to a point where they really became sort of irrelevant. They'd do some recruiting and decide when to call timeout or when to go for one point or two. And that's about it.

"When things go south on you during the game, you want to be able to have some idea as to what needs to be done. If you get too disengaged, you're really at the mercy of the coordinators or somebody that knows a lot more than you do about what needs to be done."

Tom seemed to figure things out OK.

* You want a brilliant entertainment idea? You came to the right place.

Give Moos a microphone and a comfortable chair, then put him on a stage somewhere and have him tell stories about Mike Leach, whom Moos hired at Washington State in late 2011. Make it a 90-minute show. That's how long Moos spent Friday telling me story after story about Leach. It was wildly entertaining, and most of it is even fit for print.

So I'll be rolling out the stories in coming days. Can't wait to share them with you.

