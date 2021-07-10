Steven M. Sipple: NU lettermen’s group wants AD search committee names to be made public

George Achola says the Husker Football Lettermen’s Association has something important on its mind regarding the ongoing search for Nebraska’s next athletic director.
As the 1-year-old association’s president, he lays out a plan.
“The plan is to follow up with the chancellor’s office to see if, number one, there’s going to be more transparency as far as who the members (of the search committee) are, and also to reiterate that folks who have a vested interest in the athletic department should somehow be allowed to have not necessarily a large say in the hire, but some level of participation in the process.”
The makeup of the search committee hasn't been made public, a situation that concerns Achola, an Omaha attorney.
“Doing so would in a lot of ways frame for us how the decision is being made, in what context the decision is being made,” the 51-year-old former Husker running back said. “And then just to see if there’s somebody on the committee who has the capability and has a vested interest in speaking on behalf of the former players.”
Deb Fiddelke, chief communication and marketing officer for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, said names on the search committee will be made public once the search is concluded. If those names were released now — roughly two weeks into the hiring process — committee members may be subject to a barrage of calls from media, she said.
“That’s not a position we want to put everybody on that committee in,” she said.
One would like to think there would be a degree of restraint on the media’s part. On the other hand, this is an ultra-intense market as far as Nebraska athletics are concerned, and this is a hire that weighs heavily on fans’ minds.
“The way it was explained to me is in order to increase the attractiveness of the position to folks who may not want others to know they are seeking this job — it’s best to avoid naming the committee members,” Achola said.
Asked if there’s a timetable for completion of the search, Fiddelke said, “Not a firm one.”
Achola and the lettermen’s association — a well-structured and well-organized group with a formidable board of directors — can be patient, he said. I’ve said previously that Nebraska fans are a bit on edge and not necessarily in the mood for a protracted search. There’s a happy medium that exists as far as length of the search goes. Bottom line, I’m hearing there probably won’t be a new AD for at least another week.
One source said the search could last until late in the month.
There’s nothing wrong with a degree patience in this case. It’s a critical period for an athletic department facing an array of challenges. It’s best to give Green space to operate and do whatever it takes to get the right person.
“Our preference is someone who understands and values the relationship with current and former players,” Achola said. “We’re not going to name any names here, but we’ve had ADs in the past who didn’t put a priority on relationships with former players. We want to make sure that whoever accepts this position understands that being a liaison to former players is critical.”
Achola feels Bill Moos was satisfactory in that regard.
“I think after he got over his initial reluctance and saw that this can be a positive — and the way we were moving it forward was going to be a positive for the athletic department and former players — he warmed up and became more part of the process,” Achola said.
Moos was on-board with the lettermen’s association's desire to mentor players. He also was involved in the creation of gameday reunions for former players. The first big to-do will be Oct. 1, in advance of the Northwestern game.
“Once it was established that this is not a group that’s being organized for the purposes of throwing rocks and arrows at the athletic department or university, he opened up,” Achola said of Moos. “We’re hoping it continues.”
The association's board of directors includes president-elect Lawrence Pete, secretary/treasurer Steve Glenn and Nebraska's three Heisman Trophy winners — Eric Crouch, Mike Rozier and Johnny Rodgers. Glenn, chief executive officer of a Lincoln-based international travel firm, had visions of such a club for years.
Achola helped put together a high-powered advisory board that includes prominent Omaha businessman and philanthropist Mike Yanney; state Sen. Mike Hilgers, of Lincoln; and attorney/banker Warren Arganbright, of Valentine; among others. The names definitely get your attention, as does Achola's passion for the association.
"We've never really had an official association of former football players at Nebraska," said Achola, a graduate of Creighton Prep and Creighton Law School. "The university has the N Club, which is more of a global, every-sport organization. We've got no problem with that. We support the N Club.
"But there are schools like Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama that have former football player associations. We just thought it was time to do it."
These guys are serious about helping, and serious about doing it the right way.
Should members of the AD search committee be made public before the process is completed? It’s certainly debatable, but I think it's OK to wait until the end point.
One thing is certain: The search is being watched closely by a powerful group of lettermen, and a lot of other keenly interested people.
It’s a good kind of pressure for Green and company.
