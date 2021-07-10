Steven M. Sipple: NU lettermen’s group wants AD search committee names to be made public

“That’s not a position we want to put everybody on that committee in,” she said.

One would like to think there would be a degree of restraint on the media’s part. On the other hand, this is an ultra-intense market as far as Nebraska athletics are concerned, and this is a hire that weighs heavily on fans’ minds.

“The way it was explained to me is in order to increase the attractiveness of the position to folks who may not want others to know they are seeking this job — it’s best to avoid naming the committee members,” Achola said.

Asked if there’s a timetable for completion of the search, Fiddelke said, “Not a firm one.”

Achola and the lettermen’s association — a well-structured and well-organized group with a formidable board of directors — can be patient, he said. I’ve said previously that Nebraska fans are a bit on edge and not necessarily in the mood for a protracted search. There’s a happy medium that exists as far as length of the search goes. Bottom line, I’m hearing there probably won’t be a new AD for at least another week.

One source said the search could last until late in the month.