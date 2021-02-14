Steven M. Sipple: NU football schedule talk; Moos' dialogue with donors; and tip of cap to Doc

So, what exactly does he hear from donors about Nebraska's struggling football and men's basketball programs?

“Actually, they’re both about the same in that regard," Moos says. "It’s good, solid support.”

He obviously hears concerns, though.

“I can fully understand that," he says. "And I don’t make excuses. We have a ways to go in both of those sports, and we’re in a darn tough conference. I will challenge anyone to say the Big Ten in men’s basketball isn’t the toughest conference in the country.”

Nebraska's 27-day COVID pause didn’t help matters, he says. The virus hit half the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg.

“Not only are you not playing, you’re not really practicing and you’re getting out of shape and losing your focus," Moos says. "Then you come back and the schedule doesn’t get any easier.”

Bottom line, “I think we’re a better team (than last season). I think we have better players. I think we’re well-coached. But a combination of how tough the league is, a lot of new players and then COVID hit … have all contributed to our record.