Steven M. Sipple: NU fans should hope Stepp's comments indicate shift in offensive approach

This season, Frost should emphasize lightening Martinez's rushing load for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that two untested freshmen back him up.

Frost probably should consider hammering away at defenses using Stepp, who in two-plus seasons at USC rushed 100 times for 505 yards and six touchdowns. That's 5.1 yards per carry. That would fly in the Big Ten.

The words coming out of Nebraska's preseason camp indicate there's a shift in offensive style occurring — a shift toward something that is, well, less flamboyant and more old-school Nebraska. Words and actions, though, can be agonizingly different. We'll soon find out if Frost's offense really is evolving toward one that better fits the Big Ten.

I'm talking about an offense that goes strong at defenses with hard-charging running backs consistently leading the way. I'm talking about an offense that shows proper patience with such an approach, mindful that 3-yard runs in the first quarter can turn into much longer ones as the defense wears down.