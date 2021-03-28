Steven M. Sipple: NU fans may (grudgingly) advise Wisconsin to stick with Alvarez's formula

"I think continuity is going to be huge," Pisetsky said. "I’ve seen too many programs, both football and athletic programs, lose their relevance because the wrong hire was made."

Yeah, Nebraska fans can relate. Nebraska lost its way as a football program in 2003 when then-AD Steve Pederson blew up a ground-oriented formula that had worked for years. He fired Frank Solich, who was 58-19 at NU (.753). The Huskers were 7-7 in 2002, but Solich restructured his staff and NU went 10-3 in 2003. Pederson, though, had his mind made up. Frank didn't have much of a chance. The fan base was divided, many agreeing with the move to fire and many opposing it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska hasn't won a conference title since 1999. Since that point, Wisconsin has played in six Rose Bowls. The Badgers are 8-1 against the Huskers since 2011, using an approach Alvarez learned in Lincoln.

Scott Frost is in the midst of trying to reverse the program's fortunes with an identity built around an up-tempo spread offense.

"There's not just one way to get the job done," Alvarez told the Journal Star in 2018. "But whatever you're doing, it has to be sound, and everybody has to be on the same page."

Alvarez got folks on the same page at Wisconsin. It's stayed that way for most of 30 years.