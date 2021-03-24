Steven M. Sipple: NU doesn't exactly scrimp on nutrition, and players say it's key component

If Jack Stoll at any point in his college career took for granted the excellent meals he received as a Nebraska student-athlete, he doesn't now.

“It’s a lot easier going in there (to the NU training table) instead of grilling chicken every day," says the former Husker tight end, who's now in training in hopes of being drafted by an NFL team. "It’s really just a convenience. (NU director of nutrition) Dave Ellis did a great job of making sure food was ready for us, always available. Just the strict convenience aspect, you’ve got to get used to it when you don’t have it waiting there for you. As soon as you don’t have it, you learn to appreciate it even more.”

Sometimes it might get lost on fans just how well Nebraska student-athletes are fed. To be sure, Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti told the Journal Star recently he feels NU takes its nutrition program to a level that gives it an advantage over most football programs. His comment catches your attention because those sorts of advantages have gotten fewer and farther between. Every advantage is critical.

Former Nebraska corner Dicaprio Bootle — who made 32 straight collegiate starts, including 12 last year in his final season — takes his nutrition seriously, and clearly appreciated the setup at NU.