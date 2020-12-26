Steven M. Sipple: NU defense's improvement gives Chinander nod as top Husker assistant

"We figured if teams aren't running the ball well, they're going to be throwing it, and we have a good secondary with guys who are going to go up and make plays on the ball," Miller added.

Again, nobody's saying Nebraska's defense has become a dominant unit. Much of the statistical improvement isn't even necessarily profound — the Huskers allowed 2.3 fewer yards per game than they did last season — but your eyes tell you on-field play is getting better.

You definitely saw Nebraska's third-down defense improve as the season progressed. Over the Huskers’ first four games, they allowed a whopping 54% of third-down tries to be converted. In the final four contests, however, opponents converted just 13 of 53 attempts, or 24.5%. For perspective, consider that Wisconsin leads the nation this season at 25.4%.

On the other hand, Nebraska had only seven takeaways, far short of what Chinander expects.

In terms of buy-in, though, Chinander has to be pleased with what he sees and hears.