Steven M. Sipple: NU defense's improvement gives Chinander nod as top Husker assistant

Nebraska's defense obviously has a ways to go before anyone would deem it a championship-level outfit.
But if you're not noticing progress from that group, you're not looking closely enough.
If you're not seeing a Husker defense that is rallying to the ball and hitting hard, you're in a high level of denial.
Nebraska finished its 2020 season ranked 52nd nationally in total defense, allowing 386.5 yards per game, and made significant improvement in defending the run. Next season, it should easily be a top-50 unit.
Bottom line, you're definitely seeing progress, especially considering Nebraska wasn't even a top-100 defense in 2017, the season before Erik Chinander became the Huskers' defensive coordinator under new head coach Scott Frost.
Chinander's defenders play hard for him, and Collin Miller has a good idea why.
"I think a lot of guys respect him, respect the way he coaches, respect the way he treats us," said Miller, a senior inside linebacker for the 2020 Huskers. "He doesn't just view us as football players. He views us like his sons. Every day we talk to him and he tells us three things: He trusts us, loves us and respects us. He tells us that whether we win or lose.
"I think a lot of guys trust him, love him and respect him as well. He's a great man, great husband, great father. Yeah, I think he's just one of those guys that players want to be like as they get older. He's a great role model to us of what a man's supposed to be like."
With its offense often scuffling as Nebraska finished this season with a 3-5 record, the Huskers often looked to the defense for stability. Frost said the defense "played well enough to win almost every game we played this year, maybe with the exception of one."
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said last week the defense "made great strides" in 2020.
It all adds up to Chinander earning the Journal Star's annual award for Husker assistant football coach of the year.
"He's a great coach who a lot of guys look up to and love playing for, and it shows on Saturdays," Miller said.
Nebraska's work defending the run represents perhaps its most noticeable — and important — area of improvement. In Big Ten play last season, the Huskers allowed a hideous 5.7 yards per carry to rank last in the conference. This season, Chinander's group allowed 4.17 yards per rush to rank eighth. No, it's not where Chinander wants his rush defense to be ranked. But it's a big step in the right direction.
"I think Chinander did a good job of emphasizing that we needed to lock in on the run and make sure we could stop it, and I think the senior class did a good job of making everyone understand it was going to be a key part of the season," said Miller, whose season ended Nov. 21 when he suffered a spinal concussion in a collision with an Illinois running back. Miller announced earlier this month he retired from the game.
"We figured if teams aren't running the ball well, they're going to be throwing it, and we have a good secondary with guys who are going to go up and make plays on the ball," Miller added.
Again, nobody's saying Nebraska's defense has become a dominant unit. Much of the statistical improvement isn't even necessarily profound — the Huskers allowed 2.3 fewer yards per game than they did last season — but your eyes tell you on-field play is getting better.
You definitely saw Nebraska's third-down defense improve as the season progressed. Over the Huskers’ first four games, they allowed a whopping 54% of third-down tries to be converted. In the final four contests, however, opponents converted just 13 of 53 attempts, or 24.5%. For perspective, consider that Wisconsin leads the nation this season at 25.4%.
On the other hand, Nebraska had only seven takeaways, far short of what Chinander expects.
In terms of buy-in, though, Chinander has to be pleased with what he sees and hears.
"I think we just had a lot of guys who believed in what we were doing on defense," Miller said. "We had a lot of guys who just loved playing next to each other. We had good relationships with our coaches, loved being up in the film room, loved being up in the meeting room and improving every day. You just saw a lot of guys playing free and loving the game."
Nebraska's culture and personnel on defense is strong enough that Miller firmly believes the unit will take another step forward in 2021. He said he wouldn't be surprised if at least a couple senior defenders from this season return to school next year, as allowed by the NCAA due to the pandemic. Chinander's unit ended the season with seven senior starters: Ben Stille, JoJo Domann, Will Honas, Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke.
"I've talked to a couple of them, and they said they're really, really on the fence," Miller said. "It's looking pretty good. Especially if they get these guys to come back, the defense is going to have a little more swagger, a little cockiness to them, confidence to them. They just know we're here to play ball now. They'll want to show that what we did this season was good, but that we're still trying to improve."
If I'm not mistaken, that sounds like genuine confidence.
There's no doubt we saw progress from Chinander's group.