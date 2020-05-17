Steven M. Sipple: NU, Big Ten eyeing key SEC vote; watch Vedral in '21; and Sasse falls flat

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Friday looms as a potentially important day for college sports, and college football in particular.
That's when SEC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to vote on whether to allow their schools to open athletic facilities to student-athletes for voluntary workouts in June. A "go-forward" vote would allow players to access facilities starting as early as June 1, or perhaps mid-June. On the other hand, the league could extend the currently imposed suspension on organized athletic activities through June and beyond. I strongly doubt the latter scenario will happen.
I'm guessing Big Ten officials eagerly anticipate the SEC's vote. I know a few Nebraska officials who are extremely interested.
As it stands, the Big Ten has prohibited organized team activities through the end of this month. Some schools in the Big Ten will be more aggressive than others in trying to push forward with OTAs. I continue to characterize Nebraska as being on the aggressive side. I've been saying that for weeks.
If SEC presidents and chancellors vote Friday to allow athletes to access school facilities in early-to-mid June, it likely would increase the chances of the Big Ten immediately following suit. The Big Ten has loosely identified June 8 for opening up schools for voluntary workouts, but nothing's set. Would the Big Ten want the SEC to get a sizable jump on preparations for 2020? I think you know the answer.
Of course, there are complications. You've perhaps noticed our country is deeply divided on how to handle reopenings amid the coronavirus pandemic. As one might expect, not all coaches see eye-to-eye on the subject.
"All the talk about these schools wanting to bring players back on June 1 is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard," Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday during a Zoom chat with reporters. "We've got to be patient. We have one good shot at it."
As is the case with the Big Ten, the Big 12 hasn't officially stated a potential date to reopen facilities for voluntary workouts.
"It would be completely irresponsible to bring these guys in too early," Riley said. "We need to bring these guys in as late as we can. Every day they come in could be a day we could've gotten better, learned more about the virus, the (personal protection equipment) gets better, a day closer to a vaccine, the testing capabilities get better. It's just not worth it."
Student-athlete health and safety has to be paramount in these discussions, as does community health and safety. That should almost go without saying. In that regard, gathering athletes on campuses -- in controlled environments -- seemingly makes more sense than letting them work out in random public fitness centers in their hometowns or wherever they happen to be living.
In an on-campus setting, physicians and school officials can better monitor where athletes have been and with whom they've been in contact. They can be tested and put in quarantine if necessary. Bottom line, campus is probably the safest spot for athletes.
Riley may not agree, although I'm not really sure why. This much is certain: If the SEC's vote Friday goes as I expect, it could get the ball rolling toward a return of college football. We won't wonder as much about whether it'll happen in 2020. The conversation would shift toward when the season will start and how many fans will be allowed in stadiums.
In other words, plenty of difficult decisions still loom in the not-too-distant future.
* Is there any chance Nebraska could eventually make up the 13 practices it lost in the spring? I'm told it's premature to try to answer the question. Check back when we know exactly when Huskers players will be able to train in campus facilities on even a voluntary basis.
* Noah Vedral is the seventh -- yes, seventh -- quarterback to transfer to Rutgers from another Football Bowl Subdivision school since 2015. I wish I could report the previous six experienced even varying degrees of success. Truth is, none of them worked out well at all.
I think Vedral's story at Rutgers will be much different, in part because Greg Schiano is a much better head coach than either Kyle Flood or Chris Ash. That's not to say it'll be easy for Vedral. This coming season could be rocky. But Vedral gets two years at the school. That's key. I think we could see the Wahoo native flourish in 2021 under Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, formerly of Oklahoma State.
I've said it often: Vedral is smooth, athletic and exceptionally intelligent. By the time he's a senior, a grown man, he'll have more velocity on his throws.
Good news for Nebraska fans: The Huskers and Scarlet Knights aren't scheduled to play in 2021.
* My read is Sen. Ben Sasse was attempting to be like David Letterman in his online commencement speech for Fremont High School. It's just a thought. I mean, Sasse was unshaven, a bit disheveled. But his act fell flat -- cringe-worthy flat.
Sasse, in the wake of his disaster, should do what I've been doing after my various struggles.
Blame the pandemic.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
