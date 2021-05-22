Steven M. Sipple: Now in charge at KU, Leipold recalls special times at UNO and Nebraska

"I'm not one for moral victories," he said. "But you still have to consider other ways to gauge success and progress. And those are things we're going to have to do. But I don't enjoy losing. I don't take it really well."

This is where Leipold brings up his days at UNO. I remember those days in part because he called me once on a Sunday morning wondering where he could find a Lincoln Journal Star in Omaha. I had no idea. Lance set out to find one on his own. He called me about four hours later and said he indeed located a batch. Hey, the guy doesn't quit.

That's the sort of mentality a coach has to have. He coached running backs under former UNO head coach Pat Behrns in 1994 and 1995, when the program was 1-10 and 3-8. In 1996, though, the Mavericks went 10-2 and finished first in the North Central Conference.

"In the last eight years I worked at UNO — in two different stints in between working in Lincoln — we won six conference championships," Leipold recalled. "But the 1-10 to 10-2 seasons, I felt those were the most rewarding and fulfilling times I've had as a football coach, until I went to Buffalo. I felt that being on the ground floor of building a program, implementing things and watching them become successful — and then maintaining the success — is something that I've always really enjoyed."