Steven M. Sipple: Not even world health crisis likely will alter NU O-line's 'no-excuses' theme

When Nebraska senior offensive tackles Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok spoke to reporters earlier this month, one immediately could detect a theme in their answers.
That is, the Husker offensive line has no more excuses. It's largely a veteran group, they said, and it's time for its play to reflect that — consistently.
You got the distinct feeling that not even a world health crisis will change their line of thinking.
Eric Crouch thought Tom Osborne, Scott Frost and Matt Davison were pulling his leg last week when they informed him that he had been formally announced as a new member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
"Those guys know the deal," Greg Austin, the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, said on March 9, referring to Jaimes and Farniok. "And if you think they said all that stuff just on their own, you're crazy."
In that regard, Austin was happy to elaborate on his ongoing dialogue with the group.
"OK, what's our excuse now?" he tells his guys. "We don't have a new center anymore. We don't have a new this or that. We have 1,000 guys now (actually, 17 scholarship offensive linemen and a dozen walk-ons). We have plenty of reps to go around. You turn on the film, what's going to be the excuse?
"No, I don't want to hear it. Let's get the job done."
Both Jaimes (33 career starts) and Farniok (28) agreed. After all, they're joined as returning starters by guards Boe Wilson (21) and Trent Hixson (12), as well as center Cameron Jurgens (12).
"There's no more of that stuff like, 'It's his first time, it's his first year, we're just trying to mesh together,'" Farniok said. "That's no longer even an option, and it really never should've been. We're just really hammering home that we need to be the best we can be."
Said Jaimes: "Bringing back five starters, there should be absolutely no excuses for anything, really."
Nebraska's line made improvement as last season progressed, but its overall play was too often on the shaky side — which is partly why the Huskers finished only 55th nationally in total offense (415.8 yards per game). NU's 28 points per game ranked 72nd and its 4.5 yards per carry was 60th.
Let's be clear: Those numbers aren't awful. Strides were made. But Austin and his group want much more from themselves.
"We weren't quite as meshed as we needed to be," Farniok said. "I'd say that's my biggest takeaway. It seemed like we were just half a step off."
He noticed progress in that regard in Nebraska's first practice of the spring, back on March 9 ("Everyone seemed to be in unison, which was really nice," he said). The Huskers got in another practice on March 11 before the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down, well, most everything.
To be sure, third-year Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, with a 9-15 record in two seasons at the school, faces the sort of uncertainty in weeks and probably months ahead that he never could've imagined. But those five returning starters along the offensive line no doubt provide a sense of comfort and stability. Any sort of stability right now is valuable, no matter the program.
"We looked at ourselves in the offseason and really dug deep into what we needed to do," said Jaimes, who joins Jurgens as the team's most athletic linemen. "We did some soul-searching and kind of found some things that we didn't know about each other and worked on them — and grinded all offseason."
It's not like Frost is settled on the five returning starters all retaining their spots. There are young guns in the fold to watch closely, including redshirt freshman tackles Bryce Benhart and Brant Banks, as well as redshirt freshman guard Ethan Piper. Broc Bando, a junior, also has significant experience.
It should be noted that Farniok spent time at left guard in the first two practices.
"Moving from tackle to guard really isn't quite as drastic a change as you might think," he said. "Really, the only thing that changes is everything is going to happen a little faster. But beside that, it's pretty similar."
He said the decision on which position he plays ultimately will come down to the coaches determining which group of five linemen gives the team the best chance to win.
"It definitely would give us a veteran left side," Frost said of a possible Farniok move. "I think it would improve our guard play. But we have to make sure we have the right tackle to replace him if it's permanent."
Benhart (6-foot-9, 295 pounds) will get a chance at right tackle, Farniok's usual spot.
"He's an attacker," Farniok said. "He really loves the game of football. He truly lives by our motto of 'Day by day.' He wants to be a little better than who he was or what he did yesterday. Now he's put himself into a great opportunity to prove it."
Frost also looks forward to competition for the guard spots. The competition is good for all involved. The depth that's developed in Austin's room is critical for the growth of the program.
"I think it's going to be fun to watch all the competition and watch it shake out," Frost said.
Added Farniok, "Whenever you have someone who's trying to challenge you or push you even harder, everyone across the board is going to get better. Whoever the five are going to be are going to be the best five."
Yes, it's easier said than done. And unlike previous years, there'll be no excuses.