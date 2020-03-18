Steven M. Sipple: Not even world health crisis likely will alter NU O-line's 'no-excuses' theme

"There's no more of that stuff like, 'It's his first time, it's his first year, we're just trying to mesh together,'" Farniok said. "That's no longer even an option, and it really never should've been. We're just really hammering home that we need to be the best we can be."

Said Jaimes: "Bringing back five starters, there should be absolutely no excuses for anything, really."

Nebraska's line made improvement as last season progressed, but its overall play was too often on the shaky side — which is partly why the Huskers finished only 55th nationally in total offense (415.8 yards per game). NU's 28 points per game ranked 72nd and its 4.5 yards per carry was 60th.

Let's be clear: Those numbers aren't awful. Strides were made. But Austin and his group want much more from themselves.

"We weren't quite as meshed as we needed to be," Farniok said. "I'd say that's my biggest takeaway. It seemed like we were just half a step off."

He noticed progress in that regard in Nebraska's first practice of the spring, back on March 9 ("Everyone seemed to be in unison, which was really nice," he said). The Huskers got in another practice on March 11 before the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down, well, most everything.