Steven M. Sipple: Norfolk crowd learns why NU's training facility may become nation's best: 'It's just big'

The microphone faded in and out during the event. The good news, though, is Dawson's voice is loud enough that no microphone is needed. A native of Massachusetts, Dawson noted his 13-year-old son Frankie has moved eight times in his life. Such is life in a coaching family.

In the process of giving a nice rundown of Nebraska's defense, Dawson mentioned a unique element that goes with coaching Damian Jackson, a former Navy SEAL.

"He's just a big, strong guy," Dawson said of the 6-foot-2, 275-pound junior. "He's got the big, long beard, which probably makes him look even stronger and more imposing. When I'm yelling at him in the locker room, I always have to remember that guy could kill me in a second.

"So I have to make sure I behave myself."

As Nebraska's contingent enthusiastically addressed the crowd, the temperature soared to 95 degrees. But it was comfortable inside.

This is the time of year, Austin said, where Nebraska's skill-position players like to eschew T-shirts and show off their physiques.

Austin's O-linemen even get into the act sometimes.

"We look better than (the skill guys)," he said. "You just have to look beyond what you actually see in front of you."