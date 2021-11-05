Steven M. Sipple: No reason to mince words, Martinez becomes as polarizing as Pelini

"It's an unfortunate thing. You know, when you're losing, the quarterback takes a lot of blame," Lubick said. "That's football. But it's really unfair. It's not just him, it's everybody."

The coaches are front and center in the discussion, Lubick said, and of course, he's right. I've said it before: Frost and his staff have failed to put enough high-level talent around Martinez that could relieve pressure on him. He's once again battling injuries. You can't help but wonder if it's because Frost, the play-caller, once again is leaning too hard on his dual-threat QB.

On the other hand, Martinez still makes questionable decisions with the ball. He played poorly in overtime in the loss at Michigan State. He had the ball stripped from his mitts late in the loss to Michigan. He generally played poorly in the loss to Minnesota as he hobbled on a bad ankle. He seemed to be hobbling a bit again last week.

Lubick, though, goes back to the fairness part of the discussion. Yes, the fleet veteran quarterback has to find more consistency and make more plays, especially in the clutch. But the situation is more complex than that, the coach said.