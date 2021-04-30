Steven M. Sipple: No escape door necessary, but Moos will watch action intently Saturday

If there are any other people in the suite, there won’t be many, he says.

Moos then chuckled, recalling stadium projects he headed up at Oregon and Washington State.

“I always had the AD suite placed on one of the ends (of the stadium), in part because it’s prime real estate in the middle and you get top dollar for those ones,” he says.

There’s another reason he placed the AD suite on one end of the stadium.

He always wanted an escape plan.

“I had them designed with an escape door,” he says. “If the guests were getting heated and pissed off, I had a way to nice and quietly get the hell out of there.”

“In Oregon,” he adds, “it bled out to a cigar port, and I could hide myself back there. Then, when I did the one at Washington State, I was really cagey because I knew building that program was going to be a challenge. I could go up to the camera deck right above my suite and watch from up there. For the first five years, I was up there most of the time.”

He doesn’t have an escape door in Memorial Stadium.

“I’m locked in there,” he says with a smile.