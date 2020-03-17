Steven M. Sipple: No, Eric, it wasn't a prank; you're really a College Football Hall of Famer

"That really did shape it because even though I was a backup quarterback at Nebraska for a certain time (he was 4-2 as starter in 1998), I was also a backup in Toronto (in the CFL) and also a backup for a short time in Green Bay (NFL)," Crouch said. "All these places I went, I always wanted to make sure I was a good teammate to the guys ahead of me in terms of making them better. I always figured that would make me better, too.

"I did the same thing in my competitions at Nebraska. To be honest, I never thought it was my job for sure. A lot of times people say, 'You're the starter now, you can step off the gas.' I never felt like that. I always felt like I had to keep proving myself because it was such a tough position to win. Anytime you get that starter's job at Nebraska, that's not an easy task. I always felt like every practice, and every workout in the weight room, it was another way to keep saying, 'Man, I'm going to keep getting better from here on out.'

"I think that's why I felt like I kept making steps forward on the way to the top, from where I started as a freshman."

Yes, to the top. All the way to the Heisman ceremony, and the College Football Hall of Fame. Congrats to a great one.

