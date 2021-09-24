Steven M. Sipple: No easy solutions to NU’s close-game woes except: You make your luck

“People say it’s the Solich curse.”

There’s a new one. But, hey, Nebraska did fire Solich in 2003 when Nebraska was 9-3. Not a good look.

“I don’t know if that has anything to do with it,” Allen says with a smile. “I just know we’re playing hard until the last minute. There are penalties and stuff. You wish things would go our way a time or two. It just seems like they haven’t gone our way.”

Let’s be clear: You make your luck in this world. In that regard, having all 11 players on the field executing their assignments is one way to make your luck, Allen says.

“Not just nine guys or 10 guys,” he says. “If you have one guy who squeaks through a gap and blows up a play when the hole’s wide open right behind him, that kind of screws things up for you a little bit. But that might be our biggest flaw right now, is not being able to get all 11 guys detailed and perfect in running the same thing.”

What sort of qualities put various sports teams over the top in close games? What do coaches say about it?