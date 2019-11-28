Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska should crave Iowa's stability; that doesn't mean Huskers can't win

More importantly, his players know the blueprint. Those players were recruited to fit that blueprint. It's a blueprint that gets tweaked now and then. It gets refined. But it doesn't get torn up and tossed away, as has been the case at Nebraska repeatedly since the early 2000s. I mean, my heavens, Husker senior defensive linemen Carlos and Khalil Davis have had four position coaches at NU. No college player signs up for that.

Even Iowa's strength and conditioning coach, Chris Doyle, has been in his role for 21 years.

So, Frost essentially is in the process of trying to pull Nebraska's program from the muck of years of gross mismanagement, particularly by upper-level university administrators -- most notably former UNL chancellor Harvey Perlman, who was a constant as the program careened into the abyss. Former athletic director Shawn Eichorst also should take a bow. But pointing fingers gets old. It's an unpleasant conversation, and I prefer my holidays to be on the happy side.

Suffice it to say Nebraska for much of the past 15-plus years stood as a shining example of how not to run a collegiate football program. To say it lost its way would be an insult to wayward souls everywhere.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2019 football season View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!