Nebraska’s virtually always supposed to beat Northern Illinois in football.
That’ll forever be the case in the context of program resources, support and expectations.
So, if normalcy prevails Saturday night, the Huskers will have their second win in the bag entering Big Ten play.
Yes, I think normalcy will prevail this time around.
I don’t think Adrian Martinez will throw two first-quarter interceptions that will be returned for touchdowns.
I don’t think Northern Illinois’ defensive interior will dominate Nebraska’s offensive line.
I don’t think the Huskies will be celebrating a victory in the southwest corner of Tom Osborne Field at about 10:30 p.m.
And I would be shocked beyond belief if Husker athletic director Bill Moos is addressing reporters immediately following the 7 p.m. game.
You probably know where I'm going with this.
It’s difficult to forget Sept. 16, 2017. That’s when all hell broke loose on Stadium Drive. Northern Illinois upset Nebraska 21-17, Husker athletic director Shawn Eichorst materialized in the postgame media scrum (before being fired five days later), and Mike Riley's program began taking on serious water before sinking at season's end.
The headline on my preview column for the 11 a.m. game read, “Huskers’ breakfast preference: A heaping slice of normalcy, please.”
Um, yeah.
Nebraska is 8-15 since that fateful loss. That record is not the "normal" Moos or Scott Frost or anybody else associated with NU wants any part of. The Huskers entered this season ranked 24th in The Associated Press top 25 poll and picked by Big Ten media to win the West Division. But in the wake of a shaky start, NU fans should be happy if their team simply prevails in this year's game against NIU, the defending Mid-American Conference champion.
As the guy in the white jumpsuit used to say, "Just win, baby."
Of course, improvement would be welcome.
On offense, Frost has some issues to work through as he prepares for league play.
To wit: Frost wants to get more receivers involved while simultaneously hoping to get versatile weapon Wan’Dale Robinson the ball more often, which means some of those touches may occur from the running back position. Does that mean fewer carries for touted transfer Dedrick Mills, who’s rushed 23 times for only 68 yards (3.0 per carry)?
You have free articles remaining.
I hold on to the belief that it’s important for Mills to become prominent in the offense, especially in the ultra-physical Big Ten. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Mills acknowledges he’s missed cutback lanes. As he watches film, he says, he sees instances where he should've shown more patience.
“I’m just hitting one side and trying to pound it,” he says. “Once I get the ball, I feel like I’ve got to go. That’s just my mentality. Sometimes I most definitely have to slow down and be more patient. I can say I’m doing pretty decent, but definitely not my best.”
He notes that he broke a long run Monday in practice. But it’s got to start happening in games. Nebraska is averaging only 3.1 yards per rush (110th nationally). That may not cut it if the Huskers want to be serious contenders to win their division.
Meanwhile, you can't overlook special teams in the discussion, especially with an 88th-ranked offense. Nebraska special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt has overseen an improved operation, although the injuries to place-kickers Barret Pickering and Dylan Jorgensen has created stress. By and large, however, special-teams play has been decent and in some cases excellent. NU ranks 23rd nationally in net punting and the return game has improved, although JD Spielman’s muffed punt led to a South Alabama touchdown -- not long after he took one 76 yards for a score.
One good way to assess a program’s culture is to monitor effort on special teams. Are players enthusiastically performing in roles that often get overlooked?
Dewitt likes the effort so far.
“I think the guys have truthfully embraced how it changes games, which I think is an attitude that was a little suspect with us last year,” the coach says. “You see guys paying more attention to detail. You see more guys coming in and asking questions and having suggestions schematically.
“Just the other day we were working on a special punt-return situation and one of the guys said, ‘Hey, coach, why don’t we do this?’ I said it was a real good idea, let’s use it. So when guys have ownership in what they’re doing, I think it’s a lot better situation.”
Along those lines, Frost often has referred to how well the general attitude throughout Nebraska's secondary has improved since his arrival following the 2017 season. I predict that against Northern Illinois, one or two Husker defensive backs will snare interceptions because Huskies quarterback Ross Bowers is a confident sort who will take some chances. He tossed 12 interceptions as Cal's starter in 2017.
Perhaps Nebraska junior Dicaprio Bootle will get the first pick of his college career.
Look for the NU defense to shut down Northern Illinois’ anemic running game while the Husker offense gets enough done to make for a generally satisfying triumph.
Huskers 31, Huskies 12.
Enjoy the night.
And yes, the relative normalcy.