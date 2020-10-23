Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska fans should expect plenty of noise from 'bell cow' in Horseshoe

"Just look at the Colorado game last year," Held said. "There were a couple cuts he missed that if he would have hit them on the backside, they would have been huge plays. He made them later on in the year. It just takes some time for guys to get used to it. He's been able to get a lot of reps, and he's ready for the workload he's going to be presented this year.

"We're excited for that. He's a dog. He's a guy I'll go to battle with every day of the week. He's going to be ready to go. He's going to run hard, and be a good teammate."

Mills often says he just wants to do what he can to help his team win. His comments about being team-oriented strike you as being genuine. Of course, it may be easier being team-oriented when it's clear you're going to get your share of touches.

To be sure, Mills' importance to Nebraska's hopes of making significant improvement this season — the Huskers are a combined 9-15 the last two seasons — becomes even greater when one considers the inexperience of his backups.

Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound slashing running back from Loganville, Georgia, will get his first taste of action at the college level after battling knee issues dating to his junior season of high school.