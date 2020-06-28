Steven M. Sipple: Moos wrestles myriad issues; NU donors hold firm; and cardboard fans?

"What has happened is we've inflated the industry to a point where we're so dependent on big money to keep the doors open," said Moos, noting that nobody could've anticipated a time when crowds in stadiums may be cut in half, if people are allowed inside at all.

"Wait a minute!" said Moos, his voice rising for emphasis. "We have to pay the mortgage!"

Yeah, it all feels a bit uncomfortable ...

* On a brighter note, Moos was pleased to report Nebraska's season-ticket renewal rate for football this year was 93.3%, just slightly lower than a typical offseason.

"And I would bet that if the season was canceled tomorrow, a large percentage of those people wouldn't ask for a refund," Moos said.

I don't necessarily think he was hinting that the season is in serious jeopardy. Note to self: Be open-minded, not paranoid.

"I'm just speculating because I feel like I know what Husker fans are about," said Moos, adding that fund-raising for the $155 million football training facility remains strong even though groundbreaking for the structure, originally set for June, has been delayed indefinitely. "There are some really big gifts there, and nobody at all has talked like, 'Hey, I'm not sure I can fulfill this pledge or this commitment.'"