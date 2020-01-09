Steven M. Sipple: Moos won't meddle in coaching staff hires the way predecessor did

"I moved the Griz-Cat game at Montana to the end of the year," he said, his voice rising. "It was in the middle of October and inevitably both teams would lose the next week because they would just lay it all out."

"With that rivalry," he added, "it's kind of like fans went to a fight and a football game broke out. It's unbelievable."

Sounds like a hoot.

* Moos, on Fred Hoiberg: "He's a hell of a coach. He knows what he's working with this year. He knows how to get the best out of who's on the court. We're not going to go in the paint and just bang the hell out of teams. But we got hot from the perimeter (against Iowa). You know how it is: If you don't have a sound running game, throw the ball. We're going to battle with the weapons we have and it's fun to watch."

* Some Moos family news: Bill's son, Bo Moos, recently took a job as an associate athletic director at Montana State. Yes, the rival. The 30-year-old Moos will be in charge of fundraising.

The former Arizona State defensive lineman apparently is quite the conversationalist. Wonder where he gets that trait.

"He can light it up and have some fun," Bill Moos said.