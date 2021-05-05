Steven M. Sipple: Moos thinks NCAA is going too far with trend of reducing full-pads workouts

Let’s be clear, Moos isn’t advocating for 1960s-style practices. He supports the NCAA’s concerns about concussions and injuries in general. But, again, there's a fine line.

“What the NCAA is talking about is totally to protect the players, and I can agree with some of that because these guys are bigger, stronger, faster and there are still programs that are going to turn them loose,” he said. “Now, having said that, you get into the season and you’re playing games, and guys aren’t tackling well these days.

“If you want to play good golf and you go out and play three holes a week and don’t practice on the range, you’re going to struggle. Sports is about repetition. Tackling is an art. Blocking is an art. And just running up there three-quarters speed and hugging some guy, that ain’t gonna get it done on Saturdays when the action is live.”

As it stands, the NCAA is poised to abolish “board drills.” It definitely should reconsider that stance.