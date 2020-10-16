Steven M. Sipple: Moos talks Black Friday, his altered existence, and his son opting out at Cal

Moos spent a couple of days at Cal with his son to provide support in advance of the decision.

"We sat at a table and wrote out the pros and cons," Bill said. "I told him it was his decision. I know he feels good about it. He wants to play, but he wants to be healthy when he plays. I told him, 'Chances are, you'll have two years with the ability to play in front of full crowds and heck, you're going to be 24 or 25 years old when you finish. It's going to be like you went to BYU.'"

My read is Clemson (4-0) is clearly the nation's best team. Can anyone catch the Tigers?

"I don't that know for sure," Moos said. "But what you've heard me preach is it's one thing to get to the top, and another to stay there."

LSU fans surely understand. Sheesh.

On the other hand, "I think Clemson, once it secured the top ground (in winning national championships in 2016 and 2018), has done an outstanding job of protecting it. They're reinvesting and conducting themselves like a champion, with confidence but also a sense of class. They've earned their status, and it's up to someone else to take it away from them.

"You know the saying: It's much harder being the hunted than the hunter, and they're the hunted at the very highest level."