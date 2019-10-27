{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt walks off the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Things I know, and things I think I know:

We live in an increasingly cynical society. Breaking news, right?

As a result, you hear a lot of fan cynicism attached to Nebraska's football struggles, especially on social media.

Cynicism is one thing. It actually can be healthy. But apathy is another. You wonder how much apathy will set in with the Huskers sitting at 4-4 overall (2-3 Big Ten) in the wake of three losses in the last four games.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos expresses zero concern about the dreaded "A" word becoming a significant issue for the program.

"I saw apathy when I got here two years ago," he told me last week, referring to Nebraska's 56-14 loss to Ohio State in mid-October of 2017. "It was raining and Memorial Stadium wasn't even half full at halftime. I looked at my wife and said, 'Honey, we have our work cut out for us. That's not the look we want on national television.'

"But the Scott Frost hire bought us time. We would have lost the sellout streak."

For some reason, Moos' comment about the sellout streak ending hit me hard. It's probably because I'm a native Nebraskan who understands the importance of Husker football to our culture. 

It also hit me hard because he's probably right. It's scary to contemplate. But I guess all is well in that Nebraska's streak reached 374 games in Saturday's loss to Indiana, the Huskers' second home loss this season after three last year.

Since Tom Osborne retired as Nebraska's head coach following the 1997 season, NU is 117-36 on its home field (.764). In Osborne's 25 years in charge, the Huskers lost only 16 games in Lincoln.

From Oct. 19, 1991, to Oct. 31, 1998, Nebraska captured 47 straight home games.

Frost, as a former Husker great, obviously remembers those days well. So does Moos, an ardent college football fan who acutely understands the difficult nature of Frost's current program-building project.

Moos hopes fans stay enthused.

"Our fans will give Scott time," he said. "And to get it back to where it was is a heck of a task because there's so much more parity in the game today. But we're taking the proper steps -- solid steps -- to get it back to where we can realistically expect to be going head-to-head with the top programs in the country."

* In terms of consistency, Nebraska obviously has a ways to go in that regard. To wit: Since the start of the 2017 season, the Huskers' total of 12 wins is tied with UCLA for 57th among Power-5 schools, ahead of only Illinois (10 wins), North Carolina (nine), Arkansas (eight), Kansas (seven), Rutgers (seven) and Oregon State (six).

* According to Vegas Insider, Nebraska opened as a 3.5-point favorite against Purdue (2-6, 1-4) for Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm has a keen offensive mind. Sure, his team runs the ball poorly, as in 68.63 rushing yards per game (129th nationally out of 130 FBS teams). But he'll know how to attack the Huskers' weaknesses in pass coverage -- specifically, those routes that tend to exploit the middle of the field and the defense's second level in general. It was a mammoth problem against Indiana.

* If you were Frost, wouldn't you be tempted to sit quarterback Adrian Martinez again this week to allow his left knee to heal even more in advance of next week's bye week? In that scenario, the sophomore wouldn't return to action until Nov. 16 against Wisconsin. He was injured on the final play of the third quarter Oct. 5 against Northwestern and hasn't played since.

It looks to me like the Huskers have a couple of pretty good backups to handle QB duties, as long as they're healthy.

Talk about intrigue.

* In some cases, a quarterback situation like the one Nebraska has on its hands might be especially difficult to manage. It can create tension in the ranks. I don't get the feeling this one is going to cause headaches because of the players involved.

They're solid individuals, according to Husker quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.

"Quarterbacks are typically pretty good guys, just in general," the coach said last week. "They're good in their academic life. For the most part, socially, they're really good guys. And we just happen to have a really good group of young guys right now."

That was my perception before Verduzco confirmed it last week.

"They're really supportive of each other," he said. "They understand where we are from week to week. So there's no issue with however things develop going into a Saturday game. Whatever happens is going to happen and they'll be ready to freakin' go."

Perfect.

* Best quote of the weekend: "If you stay ready you'll never have to get ready ..." said Husker true freshman QB Luke McCaffrey.

Sounds like a kid with NFL players in his family.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

