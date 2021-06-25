Steven M. Sipple: Moos' surprise departure adds intrigue to a situation that leaves mind racing

You might be able to find more intriguing periods in the history of Nebraska athletics.
It doesn't get much more interesting than the current state of affairs, though.
Bill Moos apparently (keep that word in mind) surprised everyone at dear ol' NU on Friday — save for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU system President Ted Carter and a few other higher-ups — with the revelation he's retiring as athletic director effective essentially immediately. He and his wife jumped in their SUV and headed to Montana early Friday afternoon. That seems pretty immediate.
The entire story seems peculiar, out-of-the-blue and startling. And, yes, intriguing — especially as it applies to the Husker sport that matters most.
You know, the one that involves a ball that can bounce crazy ways.
In that regard, Friday was startling because Moos said as recently as last month he had no intention of leaving his post atop the department before his contract expired on Dec. 31, 2022. He told me in December he has plenty of gas in the tank, so to speak, and wanted to enjoy the fruits of his labor as he pushed forward enthusiastically toward the end of his contract.
Friday, though, he told the Journal Star he began thinking about retirement a year and a half ago. He's had multiple discussions with Green about it, he said. They discussed financial ramifications. All of it.
But was the decision to retire five days before the end of the current fiscal year solely his?
"Apparently, this was the best time," he said.
Yeah, that's a peculiar line. It was the comment of the day, for sure. It made it easy to speculate that there perhaps was a catalyst to the timing of the news. Did something specific happen to accelerate the end of Moos' tenure? I talked to several sources, and nobody knew of anything along those lines.
Moos sounded to me like a man with a clear conscience as he rides into the sunset.
You'll never catch me saying a bad word about him. Not one. For one thing, the 70-year-old rancher can step through muck better than almost anybody I've ever encountered. It's possible he was doing it right to the end of his career.
"Everybody can have a little curve in the road sometimes," he said when pressed how his retirement squares up with his previous comments about staying through the end of his contract.
The rest of Husker Nation — perhaps even Nebraska football coach Scott Frost — is left holding on for the ride.
What an incredible day. Your mind races. Do Green and Carter already have someone in mind for the athletic director job? Someone who's expressed interest and is available? Does that explain the timing?
I'm not buying speculation about Nebraska perhaps turning to Iowa State's Jamie Pollard. On one hand, he's making nearly $800,000 annually, a quarter-million dollars short of what NU may be willing to pay. But I'm guessing ISU ultimately would make it extremely difficult for NU to wrestle him away, and it's not like there's a super-strong relationship with Fred Hoiberg that would be part of the draw.
So, your mind keeps racing. You wonder if Green reached an inflection point as he considered Frost's 12-20 record at Nebraska. Moos obviously hired Frost. If Frost's program were to continue to struggle in 2021, Moos could've made the decision to cut Frost loose, but there would've been an obvious problem with Moos hiring the next coach. That is: Good luck finding a big-time replacement who would've been comfortable working for an AD who was getting ready to head to his ranch in eastern Washington following the 2022 season — which was Moos' plan before Friday's "curve in the road."
So, perhaps Friday's move represents Nebraska's brass getting into "just-in-case" mode — you know, get a new AD in place just in case Frost's program continues to falter. Frost has improved his roster. It's now big, physical and strong enough to win a lot of games in the Big Ten. But can NU stop stepping on its own toes?
So, the mind then races to Matt Davison, Nebraska's associate athletic director for football. If Frost were to get the Big Red train rolling in 2021, Davison's profile would strengthen considerably. Maybe Friday's news represents Nebraska's brass nipping Davison's candidacy in the bud. Maybe Green and company really will look to a "national" candidate.
Ah, but then the mind races to April 30, the official groundbreaking for the $155 million North Stadium expansion project. At the podium, Green pointed out that Davison spearheaded fundraising for the project. That was an eye-opener. Frost noted the project wasn't his brainchild, it was Davison's. In an instant, Davison's cachet received a mega-boost.
There's no way he should be counted out as Nebraska's next AD.
If Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is interested, he also should get a long look.
No matter whom Nebraska hires, Davison and Cook will continue to be loyal soldiers to a university they love.
Speaking of love, make no mistake, Moos fell in love with Nebraska. It happened quickly, as he made 310 public appearances during his first 20 months on the job. He cherished the opportunity to work in the state where his great grandfather homesteaded. He genuinely loved the people here. He's as big a college football fan as you'll ever find. That alone drew him to us.
"There is absolutely nothing like walking that field on a gameday," he said of Memorial Stadium's hallowed ground.
He's clearly going to miss this place — no "apparently" needed.
The rest of us are left hanging on for another ride.
