Steven M. Sipple: Moos supports Big Ten's one-time transfer proposal, but has reservations

Bill Moos was raised on a wheat and cattle ranch in eastern Washington. Ranching is hard work with long hours — it is generally not a job for snowflakes.
Moos played on the offensive line for Washington State during the late 1960s and early 1970s, a time before far too many college sports administrators became a bit too skittish about coaches pushing players too hard.
In short, Moos has an old-school soul. But that doesn't mean he's overly rigid in his stances on new-world issues.
Exhibit A: The third-year Nebraska athletic director supports the Big Ten's proposed legislation that would allow players in every intercollegiate sport nationwide to transfer once in their careers without having to sit out a year in residence at their new institution. Yes, we're talking about one-time free agency.
"I struggled with it a little bit," Moos told the Journal Star on Wednesday, referring to the moment last year when the Big Ten quietly proposed the earth-shattering legislation. The proposal remained in the background nationally in part because the NCAA Board of Directors last fall placed a moratorium on transfer-related proposals for the 2019-20 legislative calendar, according to a CBSSports.com report last week.
But the CBSSports.com story shined light on the one-time transfer proposal, sparking nationwide discussion.
"The reason I struggled with the proposal somewhat was because I know how hard our coaching staffs -- and all coaching staffs -- work to evaluate and recruit a player," Moos says.
Players transferring when the going gets tough — that's essentially the old-school rancher's concern.
"There's a big part of me that says, 'Hey, life's tough, suck it up,'" Moos says. "But at the same time, life is short. I've known a lot of athletes who maybe could've had a wonderful experience competing if they had another chance at another school."
A lot of that discussion involves coaching changes. You know the story: A coaching change is made and the new head coach favors playing "his guys" at the expense of players who already were in the program. In other words, freshmen get an advantage in that scenario because the new coach wants to get them seasoning for future seasons.
"But what about the kid who had been there and dreamed of playing there, and all of a sudden he's on the second or third team because the new coach is going with 'his guys?'" Moos says.
According to CBSSports.com, Big Ten athletic directors "seem united" on allowing every athlete to transfer once without penalty. The soonest the legislation could be adopted is 2021.
Let's be clear: This is largely a matter of fairness and uniformity. As it stands, athletes in only five sports are required to sit for a season when transferring: football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball and hockey. In the NCAA's 20 other sports, athletes already are allowed a one-time transfer.
Nobody asked me, but I think the Big Ten's proposed legislation has merit based largely on the fact it would produce uniform policy. Plus, it should be noted the college experience for a nonathlete includes the ability to transfer schools at will. Bottom line, penalizing athletes for a decision to transfer is getting increasingly difficult to rationalize.
Another benefit of the Big Ten's proposal is it would eliminate the need for transferring players to file waiver appeals seeking immediate eligibility.
It all makes sense. The Big Ten proposal feels like the right thing to do. But I'm guessing many coaches would resist the change. After all, coaching players hard in this day and age is already difficult enough. With relaxed transfer rules, a football player who's getting challenged daily by a position coach might be more apt to leave for a place where he thinks life would be easier.
As adults, we know that player will be coached hard basically wherever he goes. But college kids don't always understand that.
I know I often sound like a "get off my lawn" guy. But a lot of the discussions we're having these days about big-time college athletics -- such as the name, image and likeness proposals that would allow athletes to market themselves for big money -- tend to cut into the notion of "team."
Moos often ponders that notion. In fact, he pondered it as Big Ten officials discussed such topics last spring.
"As a senior athletic director in the room, I took it all in and thought I'd give my two-bits worth right at the end. I go, 'You know, what I'm concerned about is in about two years we're going to be sitting in this same room and the topics are going to be free-agency and salary caps. When that day comes, this old cowboy is going back to the ranch because that's not why I got into this business.
"I got into the business because it provides opportunities for young people to get an education, and many of those young people would've never had that opportunity if wasn't for intercollegiate athletics. Where in all this conversation has the value of an education gone? I stick by that. But I also realize we're at a point where we have to look at a compromise in our stance, and I feel the one-time transfer achieves that, in my opinion."
I share that opinion.
Now get off my lawn.
