Steven M. Sipple: Moos supports Big Ten's one-time transfer proposal, but has reservations

"The reason I struggled with the proposal somewhat was because I know how hard our coaching staffs -- and all coaching staffs -- work to evaluate and recruit a player," Moos says.

Players transferring when the going gets tough — that's essentially the old-school rancher's concern.

"There's a big part of me that says, 'Hey, life's tough, suck it up,'" Moos says. "But at the same time, life is short. I've known a lot of athletes who maybe could've had a wonderful experience competing if they had another chance at another school."

A lot of that discussion involves coaching changes. You know the story: A coaching change is made and the new head coach favors playing "his guys" at the expense of players who already were in the program. In other words, freshmen get an advantage in that scenario because the new coach wants to get them seasoning for future seasons.

"But what about the kid who had been there and dreamed of playing there, and all of a sudden he's on the second or third team because the new coach is going with 'his guys?'" Moos says.

According to CBSSports.com, Big Ten athletic directors "seem united" on allowing every athlete to transfer once without penalty. The soonest the legislation could be adopted is 2021.