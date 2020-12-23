Steven M. Sipple: Moos, set to turn 70, says he has plenty of 'high-octane fuel' left in his tank

But he thinks big. If you know Moos, you know that part, too. He hungers to hear the roar again at Memorial Stadium and Pinnacle Bank Arena.

My heavens, he misses that roar.

"These players, these coaches and this athletic director all came here for the roar of those 90,000 fans and that sea of red," he says. "That is a big, big piece of where we go from here on out."

He came here to be part of meaningful Saturday afternoons, with championships on the line.

He recalls the Black Friday game against Iowa in 2017. He had his sons with him on the field for the Tunnel Walk. One currently plays at Cal, the other played at Arizona State. Moos noticed his sons taking video of the stadium and its fans. They sent the videos to their friends.

"They were like, 'Oh, you won't believe this,'" Moos recalls. "Those boys, I couldn't get them off the sideline. And these are guys who were in the big leagues. That's how incredible Memorial Stadium is on a gameday."

"Hey, we'll get that back. We'll get this thing going."

He almost sounds energized by what his staff accomplished during the pandemic. That said, he will welcome normalcy in the world, or some semblance of it.