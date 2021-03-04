Steven M. Sipple: Moos seeks more fire from NU football; Creighton's mess; Suh's miffed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If Neil Armstrong gave a speech about being in the first group of men to land on the moon, I wouldn't say, "Well, Neil, that was a long time ago. What does it matter now?"

"What we need to do is draw from those type of people," Moos said. "Listen, most of the guys we have now on our football roster are bigger, stronger and faster than many players from our past, but are their hearts there? You have to have that mentality, you have to have that emotion, you have to have that passion."

Listen to Peter and Foreman discuss Nebraska football sometime. The passion remains.

Moos recounts a story he heard from Peter. It was the one about Jason's brother, former Nebraska defensive lineman Christian Peter, breaking a Christmas ornament on his forehead right before a game to whip his teammates into a frenzy. That little show of emotion required seven stitches.

"We need some more of that!" said Moos, his voice rising.

Amen. Love that stuff.

* Nobody asked me, but Greg McDermott might be wise to tap into how well Kirk Ferentz went about handling a tumultuous period in his Iowa football program.